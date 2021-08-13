Hastings Prince Edward Public Health is reporting seven new cases of COVID-19 in the region, with 28 cases active as of Friday morning.

Three of the cases announced that day by the health unit were in Belleville, with two more in Quinte West and one each in central Hastings County and Prince Edward County. All those infected were no older than 49; four were in their 30s.

Seven new COVID cases, 28 active

Of those seven, four were unvaccinated, two were vaccinated partially, and one was vaccinated fully, the health unit’s daily report showed.

There were also three recoveries.

The mode of transmission had not been confirmed in one case. Two cases – a partially-vaccinated person and the fully-vaccinated one – contracted the coronavirus through local spread, with no known link to other cases. One unvaccinated person was infected while travelling outside the region; the rest were infected through close contact with known cases.

The seven of the 28 active cases were linked to outbreak at an undisclosed Prince Edward County workplace; it was an increase of three since the last update on Wednesday. No new cases were linked to a July 24 party in Frankford; that case count stood at eight. Both outbreaks remained active.

The latest local COVID-19 statistics from the health unit:

Total cases: 1,194

Total recoveries: 1,154

Total deaths: 12

Total variant-of-concern cases: 505

Hospitalizations: 0

Patients in intensive care: 0

On ventilator: 0

Active outbreaks: 2

Residents ages 12 and older with one dose of vaccine: 121,461 (81% of those eligible)

With second dose: 103,233 (69%)

More information on COVID-19: hpepublichealth.ca

To book vaccination: ontario.ca/bookvaccine or 1-833-943-3900.