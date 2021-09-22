Environment Canada has issued a severe weather warning Quinte urging residents to take extra precautions through Friday with a major weather system moving through the region that will dump significant rainfall.

Heavy rains are expected to drench the region, said the national weather service.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Severe rainfall warning issued for Quinte by Environment Canada Back to video

“Showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected to continue through Thursday before moving out Friday morning. Rainfall amounts of 60 to 90 mm are expected by early Friday morning with a few localities possibly exceeding 100 mm,” the weather service warned.

“This widespread rainfall event is due to a cold front and a moisture laden low pressure system that will arrive from the American Mid-west.”

The heavy precipitation could cause flooding in some low-lying areas.

“Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible.”

Motorists are also advised to be especially careful in conditions which torrents of rain could make visibility difficult, Environment Canada advised.

“If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance.”

Quinte conditions

Quinte Conservation issued its own advisory Wednesday, noting a “slow moving frontal system stretching from Sarnia to North Bay will be traveling into the region today. With moisture being drawn from the Gulf of Mexico, significant rainfall and unsettled weather conditions are anticipated for the next several days.”

“Local weather forecasts for the Quinte Conservation Watershed are predicting 50-60 mm of widespread precipitation and sustained high winds exceeding 20 km/hr with expected gusts of 50 km/hr, starting Tuesday evening,” the authority said.