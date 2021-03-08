Shots fired at Trenton home from car

Article content

Quinte West OPP want to hear from anyone with information about a case in which shots were fired from a car at a house – one with children inside – in Trenton Friday night.

“There’s no ongoing risk to the public,” Const. Devin Leeworthy said in a telephone interview Monday, shortly after issuing a news release about the incident.

He said police have determined the lack of risk through interviews with witnesses and occupants of the home. No physical injuries were reported.

“The suspects were aware of the home they were shooting at,” he said.

“There were three people in the residence – an adult and two children.”

Leeworthy said a handgun was used to fire multiple shots, one of which struck the home’s front step. He added he was not aware of any other bullet holes being found in the structure.

Multiple callers to police reported hearing gunshots at about 9:30 p.m. on Queen Street, Leeworthy said. He added it appeared all of the calls came from people who were not on the property.