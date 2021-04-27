Sidney Street Tim Hortons under new ownership
Article content
Belleville’s west-end residents reliant on their morning java can breathe a small sigh of relief now that their neighbourhood Tim Hortons restaurant has reopened.
Diehard coffee fans were upset since late last week when the Tim Hortons located at the corner of Sidney Street and Bridge Street suddenly up and closed without any heads-up to customers.
Sidney Street Tim Hortons under new ownership Back to video
Over the course of at least several days from Friday to Sunday, the lights were left on inside the restaurant through the evenings but the drive-thrus were empty.
The shuttered Timmy’s drew a large response on Facebook with users asking for the store to be reopened immediately.
A Tim Hortons’ spokesperson responded Tuesday to an enquiry from The Intelligencer asking why the popular corner franchise location was closed.
“The restaurant was temporarily closed due to a change in ownership but reopened for service yesterday [Monday],” the spokesperson replied in an email.
Advertisement
Article content
The temporary shutdown was not health related, the spokesperson said.
“It’s important for the community to know the closure was not in any way related to COVID-19. We do apologize to our guests for the inconvenience,” the spokesperson said.
Named for the late Toronto Maple Leafs’ defenceman, Tim Hortons chain of coffee and baked goods eateries is the largest Canadian food service company with 4,486 stores across Canada and in 14 countries as of December 2018.
Belleville is home to 11 Tim Hortons’ locations spread across the city including the North Front Street store which is one of the very first Timmy’s to open in the history of the company.