Article content City councilors are all in on a reprised plan by Downtown District Business Improvement Area to reduce Front Street traffic to a single lane to create a pedestrian-friendly summer celebration on the heels of last year’s highly successful Al Fresco. Council gave its support to a letter from the Downtown District BIA requesting only one lane be operational from June 1 to Aug. 31 to encourage high footfall in order to revel in music, food and shopping experiences in the city core. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Single lane downtown to usher in summer celebrations Back to video Marijo Cuerrier, Downtown District BIA executive director, said in a letter to council the single-lane closure from Victoria Street to Bridge Street East would include “a traffic-calming bend in the design to accommodate as many restaurant patios as possible.” Cuerrier also asked council to support a request for “the approval of three parklets from the week of May 25 to Sept. 31 outside of the following restaurants: Chilangos (294 Front St.), Capers (272 Front St.) and Gourmet Diem (213 Front St.). All parking spaces used for the street closure and parklets are non-paid parking spots, therefore there is no loss of revenue from the loss of the spaces.”

Article content She noted the proposed single-lane closure had the blessing of Joe Reid, city general manager of transportation and operations services. The motion to approve the request was moved by Coun. Chris Malette and seconded by Coun. Garnet Thompson. Mayor Mitch Panciuk asked city clerk Matt MacDonald if “we approve this today, is that all you want or do we need to an amendment to refer to staff as well?” MacDonald replied, “if council gives approval, staff will work with the BIA to ensure it is done in a safe and appropriate manner.” The mayor said council wishes “the best for the downtown BIA as we work with another summer with some COVID-19 challenges and we will hope they dissipate very quickly.” In its 2020 annual report released late last year, Downtown District BIA said the single-lane closure and Al Fresco summer celebrations encouraged the highest footfall to the historic streetscape in years — and in a pandemic — thanks to creative thinking. “Again, we pivoted. With the support of our city council, city staff, Bay of Quinte Regional Marketing and our many members within the district, we created Al Fresco. and the pièce de résistance – Prismatica. 25 spinning illuminated prisms that attracted people to come and enjoy art and light for every age, in a safe and socially distanced manner,” said Kathryn Brown, chair in the report. The events exceeded footfall expectations as Front Street eatery patios filled with hundreds of patrons as the sounds and smells of music and food drifted through downtown’s warm summer evenings.

Article content The highest weekly pedestrian count recorded by the BDDBIA in the downtown was 7,701 pedestrians (for the week of July 19) who chose the city core as a destination now experiencing a 76 per cent occupancy rate at street level, the report stated. The average weekly footfall after the first lockdown was lifted was 5,500 pedestrians, according to the DBIA’s pedestrian counter installed just south of Gourmet Diem on Front Street. “Despite the difficult times we experienced, and may experience again, we learned valuable lessons. Taking risks has its benefits – who would have thought Downtown Belleville would see its pedestrian traffic at its highest level in recent years (and during a pandemic)?” Brown pondered in her report.

