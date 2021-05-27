Updated (2:46 p.m.): SIU charges three city officers

Article content

The director of Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit has charged three Belleville police officers with assault causing bodily harm in connection with a 2019 arrest at a city restaurant.

The provincial unit, which investigates cases of death, sexual assault and other serious injuries involving police, announced the charges Thursday via a news release.

Police went to the KFC-Taco Bell restaurant at 336 North Front St. on Nov. 15, 2019 and arrested 34-year-old man in the building, the release states.

“Following the arrest, the man was transported to hospital where he was diagnosed with serious injuries,” it reads.

Charged are Consts. Kyle Dodds, Paul Fyke and Jeffrey Smith.

They’re to appear June 21 in Belleville’s Ontario Court of Justice.

The release adds the SIU will make no further comment while the matter is before the courts.

Police Chief Mike Callaghan released a statement on the case in which he calls it a difficult time for the officers, their families and colleagues.