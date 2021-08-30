SIU clears Belleville officers after man's April overdose

The director of Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit has ruled Belleville police committed no criminal wrongdoing last April in the case of a man who suffered a drug overdose while in their custody.

City officers, joined by officers from Kingston and the Ontario Provincial Police, went to a Geddes Street home on April 23 to arrest a man on warrants. The arrest unfolded without incident, the SIU reported.

“While the man was in his cell, he fell into medical distress and officers called paramedics who took him to hospital,” an SIU release stated.

“The man, who had consumed one gram of crystal methamphetamine before his arrest, was placed in a medically-induced coma for eight days.”

The SIU’s director, Joseph Martino, found neither officer involved in the man’s custody had failed in their duty and there was no evidence suggesting the man consumed drugs while in police custody.

“The officers also searched the man on two occasions and removed drugs from his possession,” the release added.

“On my assessment of the evidence, there are no reasonable grounds to believe that either subject official committed a criminal offence in connection with the complainant’s condition,” Martino concluded in his final report.