Sixty-four per cent now have one dose of vaccine

Vaccinations in Hastings-Prince Edward continue as the region’s COVID-19 activity holds steady.

There were no new cases, recoveries, deaths, outbreaks or variants of concern reported Tuesday

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health. There remained five active cases: three in Belleville, two in Quinte West.

One person was in hospital but not in intensive care.

The percentages of residents vaccinated each increased by one per cent compared to Monday’s numbers.

The health unit reported 107,173 residents, or 64 per cent, had received a first dose of vaccine, while 20,762 people, or 12 per cent, had received a second dose.

To date there had been 1,126 local cases recorded since March 2020, with 1,110 recoveries and 11 deaths. Variants of concern were responsible for 493 of the cases.

Across Ontario, there were 296 new cases, 645 recoveries and 13 more deaths, the province’s website stated. To date 8,974 people in the province had died of COVID-19.

Canada recorded 1,332 new cases – a number more than 300 greater than seen Monday – for a total of more than 1.41 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine Coronavirus Resource Center. There were 26 new deaths nationally compared to 12 a day earlier; Canadian deaths from the virus totalled 25,921.

There had been nearly 176.4 million cases around the world, with more than 3.81 million of them fatal.

More information on COVID-19 and related supports is available on the local health unit’s website at hpepublichealth.ca.