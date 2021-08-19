Spirits Basketball youth teams back in action
There’s a little more spirit these days in Belleville’s Spirits Basketball club.
Students in Grades 5 through 12 are back on the courts after two local venues offered space.
After more than a year without organized sports, the group’s executive decided last spring to try to hold practices during the summer. The Spirits’ teams for girls and boys normally take a summer break.
But the plan hit a major snag: at the time, indoor sports weren’t permitted under provincial pandemic rules. Both of the largest local school boards, which normally permit use of their indoor courts, would not permit summer use of their outdoor courts.
“We, as an organization, were feeling defeated,” Spirits president Erin Rose said.
Enter the YMCA of Central Eastern Ontario and Belleville’s Calvary Community Church, and Quinte Christian High School, each of which offered gymnasium space for rent, now that indoor sports are allowed.
After a couple of months of searching, the Spirits were able to start booking practices. They resumed Aug. 3 and have since been running on most weeknights. Rose, a Belleville resident, said 40 to 50 youth, mostly girls, are enrolled.
“We wanted to do our best to get them some gym time early. Because of the Y and the church we’ve been able to do that.”
“To have some facilities in our community open up and be willing to take us in has felt revitalizing.”
She said there has been an “amazing” response from youth.
One coach reported having 17 girls in one age division turn up for one night, “which is incredible,” said Rose.
“It’s surprising, because the summer is so busy.
“Even at a time when lots of people are vacationing, we still have great numbers.
“People have found the time and they’re committed and passionate about basketball.”
They include new, younger players after the club expanded to include Grades 5 and up.
About 10 of the 12 players in the youngest group are new recruits, Rose said.
The group’s founder, past president Mike Kirby, is running skills sessions as an introduction to basketball for girls in Grades 5 and 6.
“We will have more open gym times coming up in the fall,” Rose said.
Details of the upcoming competitive season, which is to include both house league (local) and travelling teams, are still being finalized. Tryout dates, registration fees and practice times have yet to be announced.
Rose said costs have increased and so registration fees are also expected to rise. The club welcomes sponsorships of its teams to help to offset costs.
Talks with venues about possible extensions of the Spirits’ use of the buildings are also continuing, as is the recruitment of new players.
In the meantime, “we are just so thankful” for having spaces in which to play, Rose said.
She said the Ontario Basketball Association’s guidelines for pandemic precautions are in effect. Parents may attend practices but must wear masks and follow all other rules.
Updates on the coming season will be posted on the Spirits Basketball Facebook and Instagram feeds and at spiritsbasketball.net.