Stabbing suspect remanded; officer still in hospital

The case of a man charged in connection with Sunday’s stabbing of an OPP officer will return to court April 8.

Quinte West OPP charged Charles Parkinson, 26, of Northumberland County with attempted murder and disarming a peace officer after an incident at about 1 a.m. near Foxboro.

Police reported an officer stopped a pickup truck on Highway 14, west of Highway 62. The pickup struck the cruiser and the officer was stabbed in the upper body, Const. Devin Leeworthy said Sunday. A large-scale search involving area OPP officers and more from Belleville and Durham Region ensued; they arrested a man at 9 a.m. Sunday.

The Quinte West OPP officer remained in hospital Thursday with a serious but non-life-threatening injury, Const. Devin Leeworthy said.

That officer, an OPP veteran, is “likely to be in hospital for some time,” Leeworthy said. He said the officer would not be identified publicly.

Parkinson appeared via video Thursday in Belleville’s Ontario Court of Justice. He was remanded into custody and the April 8 appearance will also be via video.

At least one video of Parkinson has circulated online since his arrest. Reportedly posted on the night prior to the incident and garbled by an audio problem, it appears to show Parkinson speaking while driving.

The authenticity and date of the video could not be confirmed by press time.

“Our crime unit and criminal investigation unit are aware of those videos,” Leeworthy said. He added police would not comment on the material because it may become evidence in the case.

A bail hearing has yet to be held.