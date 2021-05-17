





Article content Missed the May 11 deadline to file your Canada Census 2021 forms? No worries, says Statistics Canada. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Still time to fill out your Census forms: StatsCan Back to video Canadians are being reminded there is still time to file confidential personal details with the federal government online, by telephone or via the traditional paper forms. By law, not doing your civic part to file the form either online or on paper can lead to a fine of up to $500, said Statistics Canada. Neil Ellis, Bay of Quinte MPP and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Agriculture, is reminding residents in his riding to fill out their Census 2021 for a clearer, more accurate snapshot of both community and country. The information collected from the nationwide data-collection effort helps the federal government paint accurate snapshots of everything from families and the economy to jobs and communities. “The census will help our governments, businesses and communities plan services and make policies that impact our everyday lives,” Ellis said.

Article content Ellis noted that when “you’ve got your 16-digital access code in the mail” residents in his riding can log online to www.census.gc.ca and provide details in the long-form edition that reappeared in 2016 after a short absence. The 2016 census recorded a national population of 35,151,728 people. Ellis said if residents can’t fill out the census online, they can call 1-855-340-2021 and ask to complete the questionnaire over the telephone or ask for a hard-copy paper census 2021 form to fill out and return by snail mail to the government. Those who do not fill out the census may expect a visit to their door by one of the 31,000 census 2021 enumerators hired this year to conduct person-to-person visits to those who didn’t file by early June in communities across Quinte and beyond. StatsCan said enumerators will fully comply with COVID-19 safety measures by wearing masks and will not enter persons’ homes. In addition to the Census of population in Canada, Statistics Canada also conducts a Census of Agriculture at the same time and collects information about every agricultural operation in Canada. According to Anil Arora. chief statistician of Canada, information gathered from the census plan helps “make informed decisions about employment, education, health care, market development and more. “Your answers are collected under the authority of the Statistics Act and kept strictly confidential. By law, every household must complete a 2021 Census of Population questionnaire. Farm operators must also complete a Census of Agriculture questionnaire,” Arora said on the StatsCan website.

Article content “Statistics Canada makes use of existing sources of information such as immigration, income tax and benefits data to ensure the least amount of burden is placed on households,” she Arora. “The information that you provide may be used by Statistics Canada for other statistical and research purposes or may be combined with other survey or administrative data sources.” StatsCan said the census encompasses a broad range of Canadians. The Census of Population enumerates the entire Canadian population, which consists of Canadian citizens (by birth and by naturalization), landed immigrants and non-permanent residents and their families living with them in Canada. Non-permanent residents are the persons who hold a work or student permit, or who have claimed refugee status (e.g., asylum seekers). The census also counts Canadian citizens and landed immigrants who are temporarily outside the country on census Day. This includes federal and provincial government employees working outside Canada, Canadian embassy staff posted to other countries, members of the Canadian Forces stationed abroad and all Canadian crew members of merchant vessels, as well as their families. StatsCan is expecting up to 15 million people, or 80 per cent of the population, to fill out the forms online. The first ever census taken in what would eventually become Canada was taken in 1666, by the Intendant of New France, Jean Talon, StatsCan said. “Talon conducted most of the census himself, going from door to door, recording the names, genders, ages, and occupations of the population. This included seven butchers, eleven bakers, and three candlestick makers.”

