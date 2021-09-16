Strong turnout for advance polls in the region: Elections Canada

Voters in the region were hungry to cast their votes in advance polls, says Elections Canada.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

And by all counts, registered voters turned out in higher numbers than the 2019 election.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Strong turnout for advance polls in the region: Elections Canada Back to video

According to estimates provided by the independent, non-partisan agency organizing the Sept. 20 federal election, ridings in the Hastings and Quinte area turned out in strong numbers to cast their ballots.

Voters were given the option of advance polls, locations and timings of which were printed on their voting cards emailed to their residences.

In Bay of Quinte riding, 21,217 voters cast their votes at advance polls held each day between Sept. 10 and September 13, Elections Canada said.

That’s higher than the 15,156 voters who made the trek to advance polls two years ago.

In Hastings-Lennox & Addington riding, 22,870 voters attended advance polls, up from 17,887 in 2019.

By comparison, Kingston & The Islands riding saw 20,617 voters visit advance polls in contrast tov13,498 voters doing the same in 2019.

Local Elections Canada organizers declined comment on the numbers when contacted by The Intelligencer, referring questions to Ottawa officials.

Chief Electoral Officer Stéphane Perrault said in a statement advance polls recorded strong attendance across the country over the four days of advance polling.

Elections Canada said 5.78 million voters cast their advance ballots, a 18.46 per cent jump from the 4,87 millionelectors who voted in advance in the 2019 general election.

“It should be noted that these are estimates. Some polls may not have reported yet,” Elections Canada advised.

“I want to thank the electors who took advantage of advance polls for their patience and their help in making this a safe experience for everyone. I also want to thank the tens of thousands of election workers for making this possible,” said Perrault.

“Canadians still have the opportunity to contribute to this great democratic exercise by voting on election day or by returning their special ballot before the September 20 deadline.”