Students to continue virtual learning for now: Lecce
Still no word whether Ontario’s children will return to in-class learning after the stay-at-home order is lifted May 20.
In a live Queen’s Park briefing Tuesday, Minister of Education Stephen Lecce repeatedly deferred any direction on school re-openings to Dr. David Williams, Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health.
“For so many people in the province, we want to get kids in school. But look, the fact of the matter is the chief medical officer of health of Ontario’s advice has not changed to the government,” Lecce told reporters in the briefing.
For now, Lecce said the government is looking ahead to the fall 2021-2022 school year and said parents will be given the option of continuing virtual learning at home or in-class learning when schools reopen after vaccines it is hoped create a more fulsome immunity effect by September.
To that end, Lecce announced Tuesday more than $2 billion in new supports for the fall, including more than $1.6 billion in resources to respond to COVID-19 and an $85.5 million commitment to support learning recovery and renewal in response to the ongoing pandemic.
In total, school spending for the next calendar year will amount to $25.6 billion, 2.2 per cent more, with an extra $561 million going to school boards to fight COVID-19.
School boards will also be allowed to dip into reserves in the coming school year.
“As we continue to work with the Chief Medical Officer of Health to evaluate the safe resumption of in-class learning, our number-one priority remains safety in the classroom. To deliver on that priority, our government is making more than $1.6 billion available to protect school safety while investing in the long-term success of students with more support for reading, math, mental health, and special education needs,” he said.
There was a measure of some relief Tuesday as the province reported the smallest daily COVID-19 caseload in the past five weeks.
Ontario COVID-19 daily cases dropped to 2,791 cases, the lowest since early April and well below the high of 4,370.
There were 25 more deaths attributed to the virus bringing the death toll to date across the province to 7,450.
Latest statistics showed there were 931 new cases in Toronto, 653 in Peel and 275 in York Region.
There were 942 hospitalizations while 484 patients were in intensive care units and 293 patients were on a ventilator across Ontario.
Hastings and Prince Edward Public Health officials reported 15 new cases of COVID-19 and 72 active cases.
There were 958 total cases reported Tuesday, of which 877 were recovered.
There have been nine deaths in the region from COVID-19.
There were 334 cases involving variants of concern identified in the region.
There were six outbreaks listed.
There were 18 people listed in hospital including seven persons in the intensive care unit and six persons on a ventilator.
Hastings Prince Edward Public Health said 61,636 residents have been vaccinated in the region.
In Canada, a total of 1.24 million cases have been recorded of which 1.13 million are listed as recovered.
Nationally, there were 83,544 cases listed as active and 24,342 deaths.
Globally, total cases of COVID-19 stood at 153.7 million cases with 3.21 million deaths reported, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine Coronavirus Resource Centre.