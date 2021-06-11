





Share this Story: Temporary raise for PSWs extended to Aug. 23

Temporary raise for PSWs extended to Aug. 23 Photo by Luke Hendry

Article content The Ontario government is extending its temporary raise for personal support workers. The province will spend $141 million to extend until Aug. 23 the temporary wage increase (TWE) for personal support workers (PSWs) and direct support workers, Health Minister and Deputy Premier Christine Elliott announced Friday. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Temporary raise for PSWs extended to Aug. 23 Back to video The increase began Oct. 1, 2020 and affects more than 158,000 workers in publicly-funded home and community care agencies, long-term care homes, hospitals and social service, a provincial news release stated. Raises vary by sector. Eligible workers receive an additional $2 to $3 per hour. “The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted everyone in different ways, but we know it has had a profound impact on vulnerable Ontarians who rely on support workers in their day-to-day lives,” said Bay of Quinte MPP Todd Smith, Ontario’s minister of children, community and social services, in the release.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content “By further extending this temporary wage increase, we can ensure that our most vulnerable continue to receive the care they need and we continue to recognize the dedication and commitment of support workers in all sectors throughout the pandemic.” Hastings County’s long-term care director, Debbie Rollins, said the funding is welcome, though it is not believed to have had a major impact upon recruitment of new workers. Hastings County employs 215 PSWs, though the number of part-time workers fluctuates. Belleville’s Hastings Manor has 67 full-time workers, while Bancroft’s Hastings Centennial Manor has 22. The complements of 94 and 32 part-timers respectively increase to cover vacations, days off, absences, etc. All county-employed PSWs will continue to be eligible for the temporary raise, Rollins said Friday via e-mail. “We are happy to see the ministry continuing to recognize the efforts of our PSWs and appreciate the support,” she said, “however, we want to recognize the importance of all other frontline workers in long-term care and the difference they are making for our residents. “Together we make a difference.” She said hiring of PSWs is continual, but county staff “don’t believe we are seeing a significant increase in applications resulting from the TWE.” Another five to 10 part-timers are needed in the immediate future in Belleville, while Bancroft needs another five or six. The provincial release stated the wage program will be reviewed to determine any further action after Aug. 23.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content In the meantime, a provincially-funded PSW program at Loyalist College has resulted in 48 students in the PSW course obtaining placements at Hastings Manor. Rollins said recruitment of part-time PSWs is conducted through an ongoing job posting. “This is a great opportunity for us, especially looking down the road at recruitment, as we are always hiring part-time PSWs for various coverage reasons,” Rollins said. “We are hopeful they will decide to remain with Hastings Manor at the completion of their program,” said Rollins. “Centennial Manor will be having students in September through the Accelerated PSW program.” That program, also available at Loyalist, lets students complete their training in six months instead of the usual eight – and with no tuition fee. Long-Term Care Minister Dr. Merrilee Fullerton joined fellow minister Smith in a June 9 virtual tour of Loyalist’s accelerated program. “In this region, we have a real need for more skilled, compassionate PSWs dedicated to providing exemplary care for our seniors and vulnerable residents,” Smith said in a later news release. “Personal support workers are the backbone of long-term care and do vital work every day so that our loved ones receive the quality of care they need and deserve,” Fullerton said. “We usually have placement students, however with the program we are having increased numbers,” said the county’s Rollins. “The partnership with Loyalist and our homes is excellent and we are happy to see these programs and the overall benefit for our community.”

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Belleville