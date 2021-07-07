Testing, condoms advised as syphilis cases spike

A sudden increase in local rates of syphilis has prompted public health officials in Hastings and Prince Edward Counties to encourage the public to get tested.

Ontario has seen a gradual increase in syphilis infections, but the local increase is more rapid, Hastings and Prince Edward Public Health announced Wednesday.

There had been an average of two to three new cases per year, but there were 10 in each of the last two years and 16 reported in 2021, seven of them in June.

“While individuals may experience mild symptoms up to six months after exposure to syphilis, others might not experience or notice any symptoms at all, which makes it very easy to unknowingly pass the illness on to others,” the release quoted Dr. Piotr Oglaza, the area’s medical officer of health, as saying.

Early symptoms may include painless sores in the genital, mouth, or rectal area, swollen lymph nodes, rash, fever, malaise or general feeling of being unwell, sore throat, headaches, hair loss, and eye redness.

“If untreated, syphilis can lead to serious and long-term health complications including bone and organ damage, mental health problems, and even death.

“Syphilis is treatable when identified early – so please talk to your health care provider about testing if you have had unprotected sex.”

Anyone who is having sex without a condom or other unprotected sexual contact, or who has new sexual partner or more than one partner, may be at risk, the release stated. Symptoms, if noticed, may mimic those of other illnesses.

Even those whose relationships involve only one partner should consider testing, the release added. If one person is having sex outside the relationship, that person could contract – and share – an infection.