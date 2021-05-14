





Share this Story: The biggest wave: charting the spring COVID surge

The biggest wave: charting the spring COVID surge Photo by Hastings Prince Edward Public Health

Article content When seen in hindsight, the view is striking. Medical and scientific experts in Ontario and elsewhere have described how the coronavirus pandemic, after the arrival of virus variants, seemed almost to involve a different illness entirely. People were infected more quickly; younger people began dying quickly, and in greater numbers; entire households fell ill. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. The biggest wave: charting the spring COVID surge Back to video In Hastings and Prince Edward Counties, the thousand-case threshold was crossed May 8, when the health unit reported a total of 1,004 cases compared to 988 a day earlier. And when using the health unit website’s COVID-19 “dashboard” page to view statistics, the impact of the pandemic’s variant-fuelled third wave is obvious. A bar graph details local cases by month, starting with a relatively small bump in the spring of 2020, followed by a summer dip, successive autumn increases, with a decline in early 2021. And then, towering above the other months, there’s April 2021, its 409 cases standing in sharp contrast to the other months’ totals.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content The spread of the virus has slowed in May, but it’s still quite active. “We’re seeing multiple cases per high-risk exposure,” Dr. Ethan Toumishey, a family doctor completing a public health residency with Hastings Prince Edward Public Health, said this week. “The emergence of variants of concern is a particular factor,” Toumishey said. The study of local cases demonstrates the ability of the virus to take advantage of favourable conditions: large gatherings, households, lack of caution or safety measures. “It’s very adept. If you give the virus an opportunity to transmit, to find more cases, it will do so.” And as the pandemic lengthens, Toumishey said, the trends “continue to reinforce” that pattern. By the numbers An Intelligencer analysis health unit data for those first 1,004 cases confirmed between March 18, 2020 and May 8, 2021 showed the following. By age: The 19-to-29 age group represented, by far, the largest number of infections: 278, with 158 of them among male patients. The age group accounted for 27 per cent of all infections as of May 8. Photo by Hastings Prince Edward Public Health / Hastings Prince Edward Public Health Especially during the third wave, Toumishey said, there have been more cases among “essential workers in a variety of settings who are not able to work from home, who are – due to the nature of the work – exposed to others.” But non-essential activity has also played a role. “There are high-risk gatherings, social interactions – these are drivers of transmission,” he said.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Medical officer of health Dr. Piotr Oglaza appealed in mid-April to younger residents to be careful. “They might feel they are invincible, but they are at risk. And they are also at risk of spreading it to others,” Oglaza said. At that point, 41 per cent of all local cases involved people younger 40. By May 8, the under-40 group accounted for about 55 per cent of cases. The 70-plus group accounted for the fewest cases: 96. Other age groups, listed by decade, had case counts between 103 and 139. One change now noticeable in the data is the drop in infections, hospitalizations and deaths among residents of long-term care and retirement homes, Toumishey said. “We’ve seen the benefits” of vaccination in those homes, he said. “That really is a win.” By area: Of the total cases, 487 were in Belleville, the region’s most populous centre. Photo by Hastings Prince Edward Public Health / Hastings Prince Edward Public Health “Cases are distributed according to the overall population,” Oglaza said. Outbreaks also drive up cases, he said, and the area’s largest outbreaks have been in its largest city. “Just by the nature of population density, there’s also more risk of transmission,” he said, and larger households tend to result in more cases. In the same period, there were 250 cases in Quinte West, 97 in Prince Edward County, 76 in central Hastings County (Stirling-Rawdon, Marmora and Lake, Centre Hastings, Madoc Township, and Tweed), 43 in Tyendinaga Township-Deseronto, and 11 on the Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content By date: There were no local infections in the first two months of 2020. Fifteen cases were confirmed in March 2020 and a further 26 in the next month. Cases then dropped dramatically, with just three cases between May 1 and July 31, two of them due to travel, the other due to local transmission with no known link to other cases. The infection curve began rising in August, leaping upward in October and steepening through December, when 147 cases were recorded, surpassing any previous monthly total. Infections then decreased through February 2021 prior to large increases in March and April. There were 69 cases in the first eight days of May 2021 – a number greater than the totals of most months to date. More than half of all cases prior to May 8 were confirmed on March 1 or later. Hospitalization: Five per cent of the first 1,004 cases were hospitalized. Of all cases, 2.1 per cent received care in an intensive care unit. One per cent of all cases required the use of a ventilator. Thirty-one health care workers, including those in long-term care, were infected. There were 33 outbreaks totalling 228 cases. Looking ahead The numbers change daily, Toumishey said, but “the main ways of reducing the risk have been consistent.” He said it’s important to recognize “how much effort” people have invested in limiting the virus’ spread by avoiding close contact and taking all the other precautions. Scientists will continue to study the pandemic, he said. Despite what’s been learned, predicting what’s next is difficult. Vaccinations are cutting cases in some areas while new variants devastate others, as is still being seen in India.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Locally, there were 102 cases confirmed between May 1 and May 13 compared to 234 in the same period of April. Some officials have already described April as the month in which Ontario’s third wave peaked. But Ontario’s chief medical officer, Dr. David Williams, said Thursday the province’s second wave hadn’t subsided entirely before the third began, and so caution must be taken to avoid a similar scenario with a fourth wave. Hastings-Prince Edward’s Oglaza agreed when asked about the last month. “We are hoping that was the peak and that there will not be any more peaks,” he said. “It needs ongoing attention and ongoing measures to keep it that way.”

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Belleville