Article content It started with a phone call. Starting in February 2020, Canadians repatriated from China were quarantined at CFB Trenton. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. The year of the virus: QHC marks anniversary Back to video Yet there had been no patients infected with the novel coronavirus at any of Quinte Health Care’s four hospitals. Local doctors and other professionals knew they could face the threat, which had yet to be named COVID-19. “This was a virus that was taking people – quite quickly – from health to illness in a matter of days,” chief of staff Dr. Colin MacPherson said, adding some were also dying quickly. Then, on March 23, 2020, came a call about someone quarantined at the base and having trouble breathing. The man had been a passenger aboard a Canadian cruise ship and Health Canada doctors decided hospitalization was needed. But on that day, said Dr. Andrew Samis, it was as though “the news jumped out of the TV and landed in your lap.” The patient arrived with a Health Canada medical team.

Article content “In comes this group in full white hazmat suits,” said Samis, an intensive-care specialist, or intensivist, with QHC. “So this is it,” he recalled thinking. He worked with Dr. Michele Miron, a Belleville General Hospital emergency department physician, to assess and admit the “very pleasant gentleman.” The care was supportive – some medications and oxygen, but, given that it was a virus, there was little else the team could do. “Much to the credit of QHC, as well, people hovered around and made notes” for potential improvements to care and protocols, he said. “Every little thing was brand-new.” Patient privacy law prevents the release of much detail. After a stay in hospital, Samis said, the man had “a positive outcome.” Stressful yet encouraging In an exclusive interview on the one-year anniversary of that first case, Samis, MacPherson, and Dr. Sarah LeBlanc, medical leader of Prince Edward County Memorial Hospital’s emergency department, reflected on a year of lockdowns, learning and more. Quinte Health Care’s board also awarded a monthly certificate of appreciation to the entire QHC workforce in recognition of the year’s work. Samis noted QHC’s response wasn’t limited to the workers who get the most attention. It included, for example, hospitality service representatives who clean patient rooms and x-ray technologists taking images at the bedside with portable machines. Both are under-the-radar jobs yet with the risk of virus exposure, he said.

Article content “There isn’t a single person who hasn’t played a role in the response that we’ve had to this, and it’s been an incredibly coordinated effort,” Samis said. “It was terrifying for a lot of people but perhaps more so for the front lines of health care,” MacPherson said. “The stress was high.” He said he was impressed to hear discussions as people said, “This is our calling and we’re going to do it. … We’re going to help our community.” “It truly was courage, and it was inspiring to everyone in the corporation to see this,” Samis agreed. “At the beginning, it was very scary. … The biggest concern was their families,” not their own health, he said. Some slept in trailers or hotels, fearing they could bring home the virus. “Not once did anyone not accept that assignment. Not once did I even see anyone change their attitude. “That kind of courage, day to day, I think, brings everyone together.” The planning never stopped. In Picton’s hospital, for example, LeBlanc said teams spent “an incredible amount of time” rearranging care spaces, reviewing procedures, and doing their best to be ready. Photo by Quinte Health Care Grateful for public support Each doctor said the teams were buoyed by the “incredible” community support. Samis described seeing children’s drawings, emergency services’ siren salutes, food deliveries and more. “We had all sorts of community volunteers that were sewing masks for us,” said LeBlanc. “They sewed our gowns, which we are still using today.”

Article content Local citizens, agencies, governments and other organizations all helped, she said, calling it a “success story.” “The appreciation shown toward us made coming to work a lot easier,” Trenton registered nurse Barb Brooks, a patient care leader, said in a statement released by QHC. Suspected cases Though QHC hospitals have seen relatively few patients with confirmed infections of the virus, the doctors said the workload has remained heavy because every patient with symptoms similar to those of COVID-19 must be treated the same as a confirmed case. To date the four hospitals have had a total of 19 inpatients with confirmed COVID-19 infections, communications director Catherine Walker reported. While some were seen first at other hospitals in the corporation, all were later transferred to Belleville General. Walker added the total number of confirmed and suspected cases in QHC emergency departments was 274: 132 in Belleville, 72 in Trenton, 43 in Bancroft and 27 in Picton. The corporation has also processed more than 32,000 swabs, testing the samples for the virus. “Of course we’re grateful,” MacPherson said of the low case count, “but it doesn’t change the fact that COVID has affected us in so many ways.” “All of our services had to be adjusted … fundamentally changed.” Changes included adjustments to address delays in transferring patients to long-term care or to their homes, new infection-control measures, and more.

Article content Samis said there are patients in the intensive care unit every day who are treated as COVID-19 patients until test results show otherwise. And for other patients, said MacPherson, the pandemic has meant difficulties in access to care and to their loved ones in hospital. “It’s been quite a burden,” he said. “People have really endured a lot this year.” Photo by Luke Hendry Still learning When the first case arrived, very little was known about the virus. And it isn’t yet understood fully. “We do a much better job caring for COVID-19 patients now, and I think this is a big part in the reduced mortality of COVID now than in the beginning of the pandemic,” said Samis. The situation caused reviews of everything from daily routines to supplies of protective equipment. Some of the changes are expected to be long-lasting improvements, the doctors said. “This pandemic has forced us, in a good way, to improve communication,” said Picton’s Dr. Sarah LeBlanc. Not only has that happened internally, but also among agencies. “There is a spirit of innovation of now, both within medical treatment and within organizations,” said LeBlanc. “That spirit remains, because things are evolving and changing,” she said. The QHC board asked staff and doctors to reflect upon the last year and released some of the responses. “It seems significantly longer given all the work that we have done to prepare, and to keep preparing as situations evolve and guidelines change,” said Dr. Al Bell, an emergency department doctor at Trenton Memorial Hospital.

Article content “I think this speaks to how labour-intensive and emotionally draining the entire process has been,” said Bell. He also expressed pride in the public adherence to safety precautions. Danielle Sangiuliano, the clinical coordinator of radiology and a charge technologist, said some workers retrained and some moved to different hospitals within QHC to fill gaps. “At the beginning of the pandemic, the diagnostic imaging booking team had to cancel and rebook more than 9,000 patients due to the initial shutdown, of which they did an incredible job,” she said. Efforts to catch up are ongoing. The doctors said Ontario hospitals are now functioning as a more integrated system – transferring patients, sharing information, etc. “It’s been amazing to see that kind of coordination, but obviously we’re going to have to get better at it if we’re going to have more pandemics down the road,” said MacPherson.

