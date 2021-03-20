Police briefs: Sunday
Theft charge
Police charged two people with theft under $5,000 Friday in apparently separate cases on Millennium Parkway.
The first happened at 12:45 p.m., when police received a complaint from a Millennium Parkway business.
Police reported a man removed property from the business but did not pay.
Nick McMath, 31, of Belleville was charged and released with a court date of April 22.
Police were back on Millennium Parkway at 2:11 p.m. for another shoplifting complaint. A police news release did not indicate whether the same business was involved.
Jeffery Mote, 48, is charged and to appear April 15 in court.
Rolling police blockade stops truck
A Montreal man is charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000 after police used a rolling blockade to stop a pickup truck on Highway 401.
Police received a complaint at 3:30 p.m. about a pickup truck moving “aggressively and erratically eastbound on Highway 401 near Belleville,” OPP Staff Sgt. Chris Watkins wrote in a news release.
A Lennox and Addington County OPP officer watching for the vehicle saw it eventually west of Napanee and found the truck had been reported stolen from York Region earlier in the day.
Fellow officers then planned to stop the truck safely, Watkins continued.
“As the suspect vehicle passed the Camden East Road interchange … the officers moved in and performed a ‘rolling block’ preventing any opportunity for the vehicle to flee,” he wrote.
“The driver of the vehicle was placed under arrest at the scene and the vehicle was recovered without damage.”
Pierre Djaim, 19, is charged. He was released and is to appear May 25 in Napanee court.
“The patience, planning, training and fantastic teamwork displayed by our members today maintained public safety, prevented damage to property and safely apprehended a suspect,” the release quoted detachment commander Insp. Scott Semple as saying.
“The successful conclusion of this incident demonstrates the dedication and professionalism of the OPP members that serve our community.”
Impaired charge after rollover
Northumberland OPP investigating a collision Thursday near Brighton have laid several charges, including impaired driving, against a Kingston resident.
Police responded to the collision at 12:45 a.m. after a black four-door Hyundai sedan left County Road 27 east of O’Grady Road. It entered the north ditch and rolled, sustaining significant damage, police reported.
The lone occupant was taken to hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
Owen Brown, 18, is charged with impaired driving, driving while exceeding the legal blood-alcohol limit, and having a blood-alcohol content greater than zero while a novice driver.
Brown is to appear in Cobourg court in April. The exact date was not released.