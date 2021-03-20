Police briefs: Sunday

Article content

Theft charge

Police charged two people with theft under $5,000 Friday in apparently separate cases on Millennium Parkway.

The first happened at 12:45 p.m., when police received a complaint from a Millennium Parkway business.

Police reported a man removed property from the business but did not pay.

Nick McMath, 31, of Belleville was charged and released with a court date of April 22.

Police were back on Millennium Parkway at 2:11 p.m. for another shoplifting complaint. A police news release did not indicate whether the same business was involved.

Jeffery Mote, 48, is charged and to appear April 15 in court.

Rolling police blockade stops truck

Photo by OPP / OPP

A Montreal man is charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000 after police used a rolling blockade to stop a pickup truck on Highway 401.

Police received a complaint at 3:30 p.m. about a pickup truck moving “aggressively and erratically eastbound on Highway 401 near Belleville,” OPP Staff Sgt. Chris Watkins wrote in a news release.