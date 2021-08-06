Thirteen new COVID cases; 24 now active in region

The number of cases of COVID-19 active in Hastings-Prince Edward has nearly doubled in two days, with 13 new cases announced Friday and 24 active across the region.

New cases are outpacing recoveries and fully one-third of active cases are linked to an outbreak resulting from a July 24 party on Hearns Road in Frankford, Hastings Prince Edward Public Health statistics showed.

Friday’s update from the health unit – which is now releasing statistics three times per week – showed eight new cases in Quinte West, three in central Hastings County, and one each in Belleville and Prince Edward County. Two of the cases were linked to variants of concern; the health unit’s website does not state which cases or variants.

Those infected ranged in age from minors to people in their 60s. Most were infected through close contact with an infected person.

To date 504 of the region’s 1,174 total cases were due to variants of concern. There had been 12 deaths and 1,138 recoveries.

By Friday, 122,322 residents, or 82 per cent of the population age 12 or older, had received one dose of vaccine. Second doses totalled 100,621, or 67 per cent of residents.

More information on COVID-19 and related supports is available on the health unit’s website at hpepublichealth.ca.

Across Ontario, there were 340 new cases, 149 recoveries and 18 more deaths as reported by the health ministry. To date 9,392 people in the province had died of COVID-19.

The province’s effective reproduction number – the estimated average number of people infected by one positive case – reached 1.18. It had been below one earlier in the summer.