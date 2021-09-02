More vaccination, fewer contacts could avoid lockdown: experts

A difficult fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic lies ahead and vaccination remains the best shot at easing its negative effects on health and more, doctors say.

“You are less likely to contract the virus if you are fully vaccinated, and less likely to pass it on,” said Dr. Ethan Toumishey, Hastings Prince Edward Public Health’s director of clinical programs, told the region’s health board during Wednesday’s meeting.

While full vaccination does not guarantee a person will not be infected, he said, "The minority of cases are amongst those who are fully vaccinated and they are less sick than others."

While full vaccination does not guarantee a person will not be infected, he said, “The minority of cases are amongst those who are fully vaccinated and they are less sick than others.”

Twenty-three per cent of the 120 local cases recorded in August were those of people vaccinated fully, he said.

Most so-called “breakthrough” cases among the fully vaccinated have to date involved either mild or no symptoms, he said, and vaccination is “absolutely” a benefit to both the person vaccinated and the population.

“Vaccination offers substantial protection against severe health outcomes,” members of the Ontario COVID-19 Science Advisory Table wrote in a report released Wednesday.

Unvaccinated people have a 6-fold higher risk of symptomatic COVID-19 disease, a 30-fold higher risk of being in the hospital and 48-fold higher risk of being in the ICU compared to the fully vaccinated,” the experts wrote.

“Among the unvaccinated, we do expect to see a rapid increase in the number of seriously ill people needing hospital care as workplaces and education re-open in September.

“The fourth wave will affect all age groups with the potential to exceed ICU capacity.

“If we cannot reduce transmission, and accelerate vaccination, ICU occupancy could exceed Wave 3 by October.”