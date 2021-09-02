More vaccination, fewer contacts could avoid lockdown: experts
A difficult fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic lies ahead and vaccination remains the best shot at easing its negative effects on health and more, doctors say.
“You are less likely to contract the virus if you are fully vaccinated, and less likely to pass it on,” said Dr. Ethan Toumishey, Hastings Prince Edward Public Health’s director of clinical programs, told the region’s health board during Wednesday’s meeting.
While full vaccination does not guarantee a person will not be infected, he said, “The minority of cases are amongst those who are fully vaccinated and they are less sick than others.”
Twenty-three per cent of the 120 local cases recorded in August were those of people vaccinated fully, he said.
Most so-called “breakthrough” cases among the fully vaccinated have to date involved either mild or no symptoms, he said, and vaccination is “absolutely” a benefit to both the person vaccinated and the population.
“Vaccination offers substantial protection against severe health outcomes,” members of the Ontario COVID-19 Science Advisory Table wrote in a report released Wednesday.
Unvaccinated people have a 6-fold higher risk of symptomatic COVID-19 disease, a 30-fold higher risk of being in the hospital and 48-fold higher risk of being in the ICU compared to the fully vaccinated,” the experts wrote.
“Among the unvaccinated, we do expect to see a rapid increase in the number of seriously ill people needing hospital care as workplaces and education re-open in September.
“The fourth wave will affect all age groups with the potential to exceed ICU capacity.
“If we cannot reduce transmission, and accelerate vaccination, ICU occupancy could exceed Wave 3 by October.”
They added the Delta variant and the need to avoid a fall lockdown mean “substantially” more than 85 per cent of Ontarians ages 12 and older must be vaccinated.
In the meantime, they noted, interpersonal contact must be reduced to about 70 per cent of pre-pandemic levels.
That includes reducing indoor gathering sizes, maintaining distancing and masking policies, working from home, and implementing policies to accelerate vaccination, such as providing proof of vaccination before entering some public spaces.
In a Wednesday briefing, Premier Doug Ford and chief medical officer Dr. Kieran Moore did not predict a lockdown; they instead emphasized the need for the preventative measures.
Toumishey and local medical officer of health Dr. Piotr Oglaza said Ontario and the health unit are already implementing some additional measures.
Toumishey said the unit has increased its response to clusters of infection and outbreaks, helping to “get ahead” of the spread of the virus.
Mobile vaccination clinics are also intended to raise the vaccination rate, Oglaza said, and clinics will be in or near schools once those reopen.
But to protect students and others, Oglaza said, “Please get vaccinated and stay home when sick.”
Thursday’s local statistics
Among local residents 12 and older, 83 per cent had received at least one dose of vaccine and 74 per cent had received two, the health unit’s Thursday update showed.
It recorded three new local cases of COVID-19, six recoveries, and 34 active cases, a decrease from Wednesday’s 37.
The new cases were in Belleville, Quinte West and central Hastings County. All were between the ages of 30 and 69. Two of those infected had not been vaccinated, while the other was vaccinated fully, the health unit reported.
There remained three outbreaks and no hospitalizations of patients with the coronavirus. No new cases were attributed to the outbreaks.