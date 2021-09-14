Tim Hortons’ Smile Cookies show their faces

Article content

Celebrating its 25th year anniversary, the Smile Cookie from Tim Hortons will be available between September 13 to 19. The cookies, chocolate chunk cookies topped with pink and blue icing resembling a smiling face, will be available at every restaurant. The proceeds from the special cookies will be donated to local charities in which the restaurants operate.

The Belleville General Hospital Foundation, BGHF, has recently announced that it will be the proud recipient of this year’s Smile Cookie Campaign. 100 per cent of the proceeds from smile cookie sales will be donated to BGHF who plans on putting it towards a Neonatal ICU Cardiac Monitor for QHC Belleville General Hospital, BGH.

The purchases of Smile Cookies could save the lives of some of BGH smallest patients.