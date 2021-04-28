Transitional home murder case to skip preliminary hearing

The case began Feb. 20, 2019, when Nicolas Wilson, 23, was found without vital signs after an “altercation” at a Murney Street home, Belleville police said at the time. Howes, then 49, was arrested nearby and within minutes of officers’ arrival at the home. He has since been in custody.

A preliminary hearing is held to determine whether there is enough evidence to warrant a trial.

“In effect, this means that Mr. Howes is committed to stand trial and that a preliminary hearing is no longer required and the matter will now proceed in the Superior Court of Justice,” he explained.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load.

Ontario Deputy Attorney General David Corbett on April 23 authorized a direct indictment on the murder charge against Frederick Howes, Hastings County Crown Attorney Lee Burgess said.

The man accused in the 2019 death of his housemate in a Canadian Mental Health Association transitional home will not face a preliminary hearing.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

“Mr. Howes was supposed to have a preliminary hearing last June and then it got cancelled because of COVID,” assistant Crown Adam Zegouras, who is prosecuting the case, said in a telephone interview.

The Supreme Court of Canada requires trials to unfold within 30 months of charges being laid, Zegouras said. He noted, however, the coronavirus pandemic is an “exceptional circumstance” and the case is not at risk of being thrown out of court because of the delay.

The delay is, however, the main reason for the direct indictment, he said, adding the other reason was Howes’ lack of a lawyer.

“He’s had two; he’s fired them both.”

Howes applied for legal aid funding; the request was denied, Zegouras said. There’s now a court order which would provide funding for Howes to hire a lawyer, but he has yet to do so, the prosecutor said.

Asked how long the trial may last, Zegouras replied, “It will really depend on whether he gets a lawyer or not.”

The court has appointed Kingston lawyer Michael Mandelcorn as an amicus curae – essentially a “friend of the court” – to advise Howes on legal matters. Mandelcorn could not immediately be reached for comment.

The case returns Friday to the Ontario Court of Justice; Zegouras said it will be a brief hearing. He said Howes’ lack of legal representation will be discussed and the first date for a Superior Court of Justice hearing will be set. Zegouras said the first hearing in the upper court may or may not be a pre-trial hearing.

He also said it’s not known when the trial will be held.

“If we’re lucky it will be this fall, but I suspect it will be next year.”