Trash Bash tidies up the region
Article content
Organizers of Quinte Trash Bash are describing the event’s return as a success after hundreds of people gathered litter from area roads and public spaces.
City of Quinte West spokesperson said the regional event garnered 569 pre-registrations, though even more people participated between May 1 and May 8.
Trash Bash tidies up the region Back to video
“The event was a success with very enthusiastic participation from registrants. The committee is thrilled with the amount of trash collected,” he wrote Monday via e-mail.
“We look forward to seeing how these numbers compare to non-pandemic event numbers.
“It is great to see our residents care so much about keeping our community clean and trash-free.”
Groups in Belleville filled a 40-yard Dumpster and collected a pile of electronic waste plus other large items. An average Dumpster holds 20 yards, measuring about 16 by six by 6.5 feet, Ogden said.
Tyendinaga Township’s volunteers gathered enough to fill two 30-yard bins, and Quinte West’s filled two 20-yard bins plus large items. A 20-yard bin was filled in Batawa.
Advertisement
Article content
Teams in Prince Edward County hauled in a little more than one 40-yard bin.
Tyendinaga Township resident Pat Walsh emptied multiple large items from the box of his pickup truck. He said he’s been involved in Trash Bash since it began.
“I find it’s getting better every year,” he said of the roadside litter.
He attributed the reduction to changes in rules at landfills. A lifting of fees for tire disposal, for example, has helped, Walsh said.
“I didn’t find anything extreme this year,” laughed Helen McCambridge. She and her husband, Ambrose, tidied a one-mile stretch near their Tyendinaga home, filling five garbage bags. They, too, are Trash Bash regulars.
“Everybody does their own road; everybody takes responsibility,” Walsh said.
The McCambridges and Walsh shook their heads when asked about those who continue to litter.
“On busy roads, stuff gets tossed out the window, but on the back roads, stuff gets tossed out the back of a truck,” Walsh said. “I don’t know what they’re thinking.”