Article content

Organizers of Quinte Trash Bash are describing the event’s return as a success after hundreds of people gathered litter from area roads and public spaces.

City of Quinte West spokesperson said the regional event garnered 569 pre-registrations, though even more people participated between May 1 and May 8.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Trash Bash tidies up the region Back to video

“The event was a success with very enthusiastic participation from registrants. The committee is thrilled with the amount of trash collected,” he wrote Monday via e-mail.

“We look forward to seeing how these numbers compare to non-pandemic event numbers.

“It is great to see our residents care so much about keeping our community clean and trash-free.”

Groups in Belleville filled a 40-yard Dumpster and collected a pile of electronic waste plus other large items. An average Dumpster holds 20 yards, measuring about 16 by six by 6.5 feet, Ogden said.

Tyendinaga Township’s volunteers gathered enough to fill two 30-yard bins, and Quinte West’s filled two 20-yard bins plus large items. A 20-yard bin was filled in Batawa.