Trent Port Marina now open to waterway boaters
In concert with the opening of the Trent-Severn Waterway Friday, Trent Port Marina in Quinte West is now open to seasonal and transient boaters for the 2021 season.
A park area is also open to the public.
Officials overseeing the marina at the entrance to one of the longest canals on the planet say
“things look a little different this year, with COVID-19 restrictions still in place for the safety of boaters and staff.”
Quinte West Mayor Jim Harrison is happy to see the marina back up and running for the season.
“I’m thrilled that Trent Port Marina is able to safely reopen, so that the people in this region can enjoy the Quinte West waterfront to its fullest,” Harrison said.
Kathy Lammers, manager of the city’s marina and waterfront facilities, said, “we’re excited to be able to welcome back our boaters and visitors.”
“We’ve worked really hard to get the facility ready and we’re looking forward to helping people get on the water. We have plenty of measures in place to ensure a safe experience for our boaters,” Lammers said.
The marina on all days of the week will open at 8 a.m., she said.
Boater washrooms are open in a limited capacity during business hours, as per Hastings Prince Edward Public Health guidelines.
The fuel station will open daily from 30 minutes after marina opening until 30 minutes prior to varying closing times. Canteen is open 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily.
Public washrooms remain closed until the stay at home order is lifted and other public city facilities are able to open.
All COVID-19 rules and regulations must be followed both indoors and outdoors at all times.
Trent Port Marina still has slips and personal watercraft docks available for the 2021 season.
Contact the marina office at 613-392-2841 ext. 7100 or visit www.trentportmarina.ca for more information.