Article content A new psychotherapy program organized by Trenton’s Royal Canadian Legion branch is one of three projects to receive federal funding from Veterans Affairs Canada.

Article content Veterans Affairs Minister and Associate Defence Minister Lawrence MacAulay made the announcement Thursday morning in an online news conference. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Full story: Trenton Legion therapy program awarded federal funding Back to video Branch 110 will receive $122,850 for the veterans’ wives support group. The funding comes from the ministry’s Veteran and Family Well-Being Fund; the Legion was one of three recipients announced. “They funded us for five years,” office manager Deborah Holmes said in a telephone interview. “We’re so happy.” The program will also support female veterans and military widows, branch president Al Plume said. The program follows a similar one operated a few years ago by the branch; it ran for six months and was funded by a different source. The pandemic has since prevented further meetings, Plume said. Holmes said the program will be led by registered psychotherapist Denise MacDonald. She said a start date hasn’t been set but she hopes it could begin by the end of this year. Afternoon sessions of roughly three hours will be held on alternate weeks. Holmes said the group will likely be limited to about 12 people. “In order for it to be intimate and effective, it can’t be 40 people,” she said. With larger groups, she explained, “everyone doesn’t get a chance to talk.” Membership will, however, change periodically during the five-year term. “I don’t know of any other Legion that’s running a group like this,” said Holmes, a social worker with a business background who became office manager in 2014. She said branch members are always looking for new ways to fill gaps in services for members. The branch runs several other groups, she noted.

Article content “We can always use the Poppy Fund to buy things, but we also like to provide services,” Holmes said. Plume said branch membership is “a good mix” of older and younger veterans. But in terms of programs, he said, “There’s not really a lot for the older veterans’ wives – especially if it’s a widow as well. Serving military personnel may also take part in the new group, he said, but added, “We’re mostly catering to the retired female veterans and retired veterans’ wives.” The ministry denied the branch’s first funding application, Holmes said, but approved the second one. Plume said Legionnaires were “looking at other avenues to fund it” if the government declined, but a five-year term wouldn’t have been possible without federal dollars. The previous program “worked very well,” he said. Holmes recalled how, during those sessions, the sacrifices of women in military families were shared. Deployments of many months, and sometimes more than a year, often separate families. That changes family dynamics and more. Separations are difficult but finding how to resume family life after a return home can also be difficult, Holmes said. Caring for veterans comes with its own unique challenges, participants in the federal announcement said. Holmes said MacDonald, who is also a registered marriage and family therapist and equine-assisted psychotherapist, will begin by discussing confidentiality with the group and noting “what’s said there stays there.”

Article content After listening to the women’s stories, Holmes said, MacDonald will “develop a therapy program that will address their particular issues.” More applications wanted Holmes said the hope is to demonstrate the program is successful and, after five years, seek continued funding. Thursday’s government announcement included another call for applications. Minister MacAulay said the plan is to “make sure we provide as much money as we can” to organizations in order to support more veterans and families. “Right across the country, there are plenty of other folks … who are doing some exceptional work to improve the lives of our veterans and their families,” he said. The ministry has, since 2018, invested more than $25 million in more than 60 organizations, a press release stated. “We’ve had an overwhelming number of applications,” MacAulay said, adding that resulted in funding being increased in the last federal budget to $15 million over three years. The minister emphasized there is particular federal interest in funding aid for LGBTQ2+ veterans. “Our veterans were ready to give everything for us and they are asking very little for us, but when they do need assistance, we must be there to assist them. It is extremely important,” MacAulay’s, parliamentary secretary, Darrell Samson, said in French. The two other agencies to receive funding, meanwhile, offer other services for veterans. The Canadian Virtual Hospice, a division of the International Centre for Dignity and Palliative Care, will receive $211,100 to expand its online support of grieving veterans and their families.

Article content Executive director Shelly Cory said the funding means an expansion of online programs and a new suite of internet-based services, including support groups, podcasts and seminars. The agency serves veterans of military and Royal Canadian Mounted Police service, as well as their families. Veterans who’ve worked with the hospice have acknowledged that trying to remain unaffected by their work experiences “is like asking someone to stand under a waterfall without getting wet,” she said. “Grief is a natural human response to loss that is best supported through acknowledgement and human connection – and, if not well-supported, can lead to significant mental-health issues.” The Prince’s Trust Canada will receive $600,000 over two years for an entrepreneurial program for veterans. “We know that an increasing number of veterans are pursuing entrepreneurship or self-employment,” chief executive officer Sharon Broughton said.

