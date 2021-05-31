Turtle tips: save one, help a species at risk
Why save a turtle?
All freshwater turtles in Canada are species at risk under federal law. Eight turtles are also on Ontario’s list of species at risk.
- Spiny softshell, spotted, and wood turtles are endangered – facing imminent extinction or extirpation.
- Eastern box turtles were extirpated – no longer living in the wild in Ontario. They’re also listed by the International Union for Conservation of Nature as endangered and decreasing.
- Blanding’s turtles are threatened, meaning they’ll likely become endangered if action isn’t taken.
- Snapping, eastern musk (or stinkpot), and northern map turtles are of special concern. It means they may become threatened or endangered due to biological characteristics and threats.
Source: Ontario government
How to help
- Call Sandy Pines Wildlife Centre before you try to help any wildlife. Animals are sometimes harmed accidentally by well-meaning people.
- If you find a turtle on a road, move it safely (for you and the turtle) to the side of the road to which it is travelling. (More tips below.)
- Don’t assume it cannot be saved. Turtles can recover from shell fractures and major injuries.
- If taking it to a rescue centre, put it in a box, ideally with a blanket or towel.
- If you find a dying or dead turtle (dead for 24 hours or less), bring it to Sandy Pines. Eggs may be removed and incubated. You’ll get a call to help release them, if you like.
- Build or buy a turtle nest protector and use it to allow eggs to hatch. Sandy Pines sells protectors built by the Quinte Field Naturalists.
- Donate funds to Sandy Pines Wildlife Centre or other organizations helping turtles.
Tips on moving a turtle:
- Turtles can bite; snapping turtles can cause serious injury.
- To move up a turtle, use a shovel, blanket, vehicle floor mat, etc. Stay clear of its head and any injuries.
- Don’t lift by the tail; it could cause spinal injury.
- Don’t pack them in mud; if the shell is fractured, that could kill them.
If lifting by hand:
- Watch this video for many tips: tinyurl.com/goturtle
- Use a stick or other object to nudge the shell gently and encourage the turtle to move.
- As shown in the video, grasp the rear of the shell – so long as it’s not broken or otherwise injured – and lift. Or place it something and slide it backwards to its intended destination, ensuring it’s facing the direction in which it was headed.
Sources: Sandy Pines Wildlife Centre; Toronto Zoo
