Turtle tips: save one, help a species at risk

Article content

Why save a turtle?

All freshwater turtles in Canada are species at risk under federal law. Eight turtles are also on Ontario’s list of species at risk.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Turtle tips: save one, help a species at risk Back to video

Spiny softshell, spotted, and wood turtles are endangered – facing imminent extinction or extirpation.

– facing imminent extinction or extirpation. Eastern box turtles were extirpated – no longer living in the wild in Ontario. They’re also listed by the International Union for Conservation of Nature as endangered and decreasing.

– no longer living in the wild in Ontario. They’re also listed by the International Union for Conservation of Nature as endangered and decreasing. Blanding’s turtles are threatened , meaning they’ll likely become endangered if action isn’t taken.

, meaning they’ll likely become endangered if action isn’t taken. Snapping, eastern musk (or stinkpot), and northern map turtles are of special concern. It means they may become threatened or endangered due to biological characteristics and threats.

Source: Ontario government

How to help