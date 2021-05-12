Tweed hockey team hires local as general manager

Article content

The first general manager of Tweed’s new hockey team grew up playing hockey in the village.

John Desjardins will oversee the Eastern Ontario Super Hockey League team, the municipality announced Wednesday.

Now residing in Belleville with his wife and daughter, Desjardins was born and raised in Tweed, where at age five he began playing hockey for the Tweed Hawks.

“He continued his hockey career playing for the Quinte St. Lawrence Junior C Hockey League in Madoc and Wellington,” the release stated.

“John coached hockey for 15 years for the Tweed Hawks winning All-Ontario two years in a row with the bantam and midget teams. John has recently retired after working for CP Rail for 36 years,” it added.

“When I received the phone call from Coun. Jacob Palmateer asking if I would like to be part of the team, I said, ‘absolutely,’” Desjardins said in the release.

“I am excited to be part of the hockey community again and look forward to a great season of hockey with the coaches, players and fans.”

Rachelle Hardesty, manager of community development, parks and recreation, will be working with John to bring high-calibre hockey to the community, the release continued.

“Being able to work with John is a privilege as we are both very enthusiastic about the new team,” she said. “With the qualifications John brings we are sure to bring good hockey to the Municipality of Tweed.”

Mayor Jo-Anne Albert said she is “very happy to have John – a homegrown Tweed boy as GM for our team.

“His enthusiasm and experience will be a benefit to this new team.”

The team’s name should soon be finalized.

The release added the team will be revenue neutral with any potential revenue going back into the team and toward the operating costs of the Tweed Arena. A team budget can be found at tweed.ca/eoshl-tweed.

Those wishing to play for the team should contact John Desjardins at gm@tweed.ca or call Rachelle Hardesty at -613-478-2535.