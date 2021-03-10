Tweedsmuir Tavern burns, collapses

Article content

Photo by Luke Hendry

TWEED – The landmark Tweedsmuir Tavern collapsed in the midst of smoke and flames here Wednesday morning.

No injuries were reported in the early-morning fire, though municipal officials advised residents with breathing problems to remain indoors due to the large amount of smoke.

Ontario’s Office of the Fire Marshal is now investigating the incident.

Fire Chief Derrick Little said crews received a call at 5:55 a.m. in which it was reported the first floor was “fully involved” in flames. He said nobody was in the building at the time.

“We started fire suppression and evacuated all the people in the surrounding buildings,” Little said at the scene.

Bonnie Keller, who lives in a neighbouring apartment, said her husband, Jason, roused her and others at about 6 a.m. They live above J.P. McVie’s Pub, one building south of the three-storey red-brick tavern.

“He made everyone get out of the building,” said Keller, a life-long Tweed resident. “I could feel the heat off of the bedroom wall.”