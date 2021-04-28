COVID outbreak at BGH now includes two patients

“All patients on Quinte 5 have been swabbed and swabbing continues for any staff members and physicians who worked on Quinte 5 since April 18, for surveillance reasons.

She added testing for the virus continued.

“Unfortunately, it’s now both staff and patients that have tested positive,” Walker wrote.

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health’s daily COVID-19 update on Wednesday showed two more cases. Both are patients, QHC communications director Catherine Walker wrote in an e-mail.

COVID outbreak at BGH now includes two patients

We apologize, but this video has failed to load.

Senior Quinte Health Care officials announced the outbreak Tuesday, saying the first case was confirmed Monday; two more followed on Tuesday. All are staff whose jobs involve providing direct patient care in the Quinte 5 inpatient unit, president and chief executive officer Stacey Daub told The Intelligencer.

The COVID-19 outbreak at Belleville General Hospital now involves patients, The Intelligencer has learned.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

“The outbreak is contained to the Quinte 5 unit and we have implemented enhanced control measures to prevent further transmission,” wrote Walker.

Visiting to Quinte 5 is on hold for at least two weeks, QHC’s website stated. Outbreaks of COVID-19 remain in effect for a minimum of two weeks.

Virtual visits by patients’ loved ones may be booked via the website.

The website also updated also stated hospitals remain safe and those who need care there should still attend.

Enhanced cleaning, testing of all patients and workers on Quinte 5, contact tracing for anyone who may have been exposed to the virus, and reinforced infection-control practices are among the precautions.

“This is the first outbreak at BGH among staff,” the update stated.

“There was a brief outbreak during the first wave of the pandemic when two patients tested positive on Quinte 5.

“QHC is one of 35 Ontario hospitals currently managing COVID outbreaks.”

It was one of five outbreaks active in Hastings and Prince Edward Counties.

“Outbreaks within hospitals are typically triggered through staff working in the pre-symptomatic phase before they have symptoms and test positive,” according to the site.

It added outbreaks may also result from asymptomatic patients who, if they’ve been tested for the virus, test negative upon admission yet develop the infection while hospitalizes.

“There is often uncertainty on whether staff have acquired COVID at work or in the community where the virus is circulating,” the update continued.

“Regardless, the standard practice is to include all cases where we feel it could be reasonably acquired in the hospital and implement appropriate control measures.”

No further information was immediately available.