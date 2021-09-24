Two new COVID-19 cases, 39 active cases in region

Ontario reported 727 new daily cases of COVID-19 Friday with 557 of the cases identified in unvaccinated persons and 170 in those who were vaccinated, according to the Ministry of Health.

Ontario figures showed 309 people were in hospital and 193 patients were in the ICU.

A total of 21.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the province as of Friday with 85.59 per cent of the population receiving at least one dose.

A total of 21.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the province as of Friday with 85.59 per cent of the population receiving at least one dose.

Up to 79.82 per cent of the population has received two doses, statistics show.

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health reported two new coronavirus infections and 39 active cases.

One new case was reported in Tyendinaga Township and the other in North Hastings.

There were 1,364 total cases logged to date, of which, 1,312 were reported as recovered.

There have been 13 deaths linked to COVID-19 to date.

There is one outbreak listed in the region.

Two patients were listed in hospital, two patients have been admitted to the ICU with two persons on a ventilator.

The health unit reported 129,677 people received their first dose and 117,170 have received their second vaccine.

In Canada, latest numbers show a total of 1.59 million cases have been recorded of which 1.52 million were listed as recovered.

Nationally, there were 44,974 cases listed as active and 27,581 deaths to date.

Globally, total cases of COVID-19 stood at 230,7 million cases with 4.73 million deaths reported, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine Coronavirus Resource Centre.

There have been 6.04 billion vaccine doses administered around the world to date.