Vaccination rates encouraging but more still needed: Oglaza
Ontario’s pandemic restrictions are easing, but those overseeing COVID-19 vaccinations continue to try to keep their lead over the coronavirus and its variants.
With vaccine supply now predictable, they’ve been offering more chances for people to get their shots.
While there are still complaints about the local availability of appointments, vaccinations continue daily.
As of Tuesday, 114,867 local residents ages 12 and older, or about 77 per cent of those eligible for vaccination, had received one dose of vaccine. And 57,971, or 39 per cent, had received second doses.
The region’s top public-health official likes what he sees in the numbers.
“It’s tremendously good uptake for first doses for anyone over the age of 60,” said Dr. Piotr Oglaza, Hastings and Prince Edward Counties’ medical officer of health.
Prior to vaccines being available, public health officials predicted about three-quarters of residents would likely seek shots.
Yet staff of Hastings Prince Edward Public Health now estimate everyone, or at least nearly everyone, between the ages of 70 and 74 in the area has received a first dose. The five-year age groups on either side of that group are each at 98 per cent, and 90 per cent of residents ages 80 and older have also had first doses.
About 92 per cent of people ages 60 to 64 have had theirs, but the figures in younger groups are lower. The rate of first doses among people in their 50s is 74 per cent.
“When we put the new appointments on the provincial system, they’re gone. They’re gone very quickly,” Oglaza said. About 90 per cent of those appointments are now being booked by people wanting second doses, he said.
“They are very mindful that they need to have that full protection.
“Anyone right now is eligible to get the second dose under the original dosing interval: 28 days,” he said.
“We have ample supply.”
He encouraged people to keep trying to book and to check the health unit’s website to see if they’re eligible to book directly through the health unit.
Oglaza also said people should check local restrictions before travelling. The risk of infection is decreasing, he said, but 60 per cent of the local population lacks full vaccination.
Tuesday’s numbers
Cases of COVID-19 in Hastings-Prince Edward on Tuesday rose again, with two new cases and a total of six active in the region.
Hastings Prince Edward Public Health’s daily update showed a new case in North Hastings and one more in Tyendinaga Township-Deseronto. Both cases were people in their 60s and due to close contact, one of them resulting from an outbreak.
However, there were no outbreaks declared in region. There were also no new recoveries or deaths.
There were two cases active in North Hastings and, in addition to the day’s other new case, one active case in central Hastings County, Quinte West and Prince Edward County.
The region has recorded 1,134 cases – 499 due to variants of concern – plus 1,117 recoveries and 11 deaths since March 2020.
For more information on COVID-19, visit hpepublichealth.ca.
To book a shot, visit ontario.ca/bookvaccine or call 1-833-943-3900.