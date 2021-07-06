Ontario’s pandemic restrictions are easing, but those overseeing COVID-19 vaccinations continue to try to keep their lead over the coronavirus and its variants.

With vaccine supply now predictable, they’ve been offering more chances for people to get their shots.

Vaccination rates encouraging but more still needed: Oglaza

While there are still complaints about the local availability of appointments, vaccinations continue daily.

As of Tuesday, 114,867 local residents ages 12 and older, or about 77 per cent of those eligible for vaccination, had received one dose of vaccine. And 57,971, or 39 per cent, had received second doses.

The region’s top public-health official likes what he sees in the numbers.

“It’s tremendously good uptake for first doses for anyone over the age of 60,” said Dr. Piotr Oglaza, Hastings and Prince Edward Counties’ medical officer of health.

Prior to vaccines being available, public health officials predicted about three-quarters of residents would likely seek shots.

Yet staff of Hastings Prince Edward Public Health now estimate everyone, or at least nearly everyone, between the ages of 70 and 74 in the area has received a first dose. The five-year age groups on either side of that group are each at 98 per cent, and 90 per cent of residents ages 80 and older have also had first doses.

About 92 per cent of people ages 60 to 64 have had theirs, but the figures in younger groups are lower. The rate of first doses among people in their 50s is 74 per cent.

“When we put the new appointments on the provincial system, they’re gone. They’re gone very quickly,” Oglaza said. About 90 per cent of those appointments are now being booked by people wanting second doses, he said.