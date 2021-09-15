United Way HPE launches 2021 fundraising campaign

United Way Hastings and Prince Edward has launched its annual campaign setting a goal of $1.95 million with 19 weeks to go to raise the funds needed to support a slew of community organizations.

Insp. Sheri Meeks of the Belleville Police Service is chair of the campaign for the second consecutive year.

“Sheri led a remarkable fundraising effort last year” said Brandi Hodge, executive director, United Way HPE.

“We felt that her experience and the consistency that she brings would benefit our community—we are thrilled that she agreed to chair the campaign again this year.”

The volunteer members of the campaign cabinet helped to reveal the goal to supporters.

Guests at the launch also heard impactful stories of lives changed through United Way funded agencies.

Speakers from Gift from the Heart and John Howard Society explained how funds raised through workplace campaigns, special events, leadership giving, legacy giving or individual contributions benefit 51 partner agencies and more than 93 programs offered right here at home.

United Way Hastings and Prince Edward celebrated the generosity, innovation and selfless commitment of Maurice Rollins to the communities in Hastings and Prince Edward counties by announcing the continued legacy of giving for the Rollins family.

The leadership challenge, which has leveraged over $3 million in giving to the United Way campaign since its inception in 2008 will continue to encourage friend and leadership level giving with a match provided by the Maurice and Marilyn Rollins Foundation; the organization also held the official ribbon cutting for their main office building at 55 Harriett St., in Belleville, that was named the Maurice Rollins Centre—Improving Lives & Building Community in January of 2021.

The Rollins family was in attendance.

The campaign launches with $425,000 committed; almost 22 per cent of the overall total with 19 weeks to go to make up the total.

The total raised will be announced in February.

United Way Hastings and Prince Edward United Way provides leadership in a collaborative manner with our Funded Agencies and others to increase the capacity of our community to respond to human services needs.