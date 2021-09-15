United Way sets $1.95-million goal

The United Way Hastings and Prince Edward’s annual fall campaign aims to raise $1.95 million – and it’s doing so with some key help already in place.

Staff and volunteers on Wednesday morning launched the campaign at their headquarters, the Maurice Rollins Centre, on Belleville’s Harriett Street.

“We can do this,” executive director Brandi Hodge told a small, socially-distanced crowd. “We need your help.”

She recalled the support of late benefactors Marilyn and Maurice Rollins.

Maurice Rollins, who was predeceased by his wife, died last summer at age 94.

Hodge announced the Maurice and Marilyn Rollins Foundation will continue the Maurice Rollins Friends and Leaders Challenge, the current version of a commitment the philanthropist began in 2008.

It will match certain large donations to a maximum total foundation donation of $125,000.

Full story to come.