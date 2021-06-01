Article content

Ticks that can cause Lyme disease are muscling in on Eastern Ontario.

The last few years have seen a major increase in tick populations in our region and cases of Lyme disease are mounting, according to experts.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Uptick in ticks, Lyme disease in Eastern Ontario Back to video

If you are worried about getting infected, you are invited to log on to the seventh presentation in the 2021 online ‘Spring into Summer’ speaker series hosted by the Friends of Napanee River and Friends of Salmon River, and supported by Hastings Stewardship Council June 8 at 7 p.m.

Dr. Andrew Peregrine, a clinical parasitologist at Ontario Veterinary College, will present UpTICK on Ticks and Lyme Disease in Eastern Ontario.

Peregrine presented a seminar on Ticks and Lyme disease in Napanee in 2017 hosted by the Lennox & Addington Stewardship Council.

In the June 8 online presentation, Peregrine will summarize the current research on the emergence of ticks in this area, including how climate change and wildlife movement fit into the picture, and an overview of Lyme disease.