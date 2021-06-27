Uride offers bonus for new drivers amid higher demand

Article content

The founder of Uride ride-sharing company is staring down a driver shortage as COVID-19 restrictions slowly lift increasing demand for more online transportation services.

In a press release, CEO Cody Ruberto said while the lifting of steps 2 and 3 of Ontario’s reopening plans will “breathe new life” into cities Uride operates such as Belleville, it could also see a difficult time recruiting drivers.

“Vaccine rollouts and the end of stay-at-home orders have brought people back to the heart of their towns. Many are chomping at the bit to make their return to the clubs, bars and restaurants that’ll get the downtown scene jumping again,” the Uride firm said.

“This calls for an influx of drivers into local public transport systems. But taxi and ridesharing companies alike are still left wanting. When will supply meet demand?”

Ruberto is optimistic that potential drivers will realize this soon-to-be booming market.