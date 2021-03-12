





Article content The list of people eligible for vaccines is growing, with Quinte Health Care now vaccinating other health care workers and the booking of appointments for people ages 80 and older set to begin March 15. There are multiple levels of priority for those in line for vaccination. Quinte Health Care teams have already been vaccinating some of those of greatest priority and on Friday invited workers in the “high” level to attend a hospital vaccination clinic. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Vaccination update: QHC invites more health workers; booking system to open Back to video People in that group include those working in: Community care with lower risk of exposure and caring for special populations, including those with developmental, mental health, and addictions needs;

Community care with lower risk of exposure and serving the general population, including campus health, Community diagnostic imaging, daycare/school nursing, dietary/nutrition, independent health facilities (such as opticians/optometry, podiatry, audiology, medical and surgical specialties), naturopathy/holistic care, social work, sexual health clinics);

Non-acute rehabilitation and therapy (chiropractic, chronic pain clinics, kinesiology, occupational therapy, physiotherapy, psychiatry, psychology, psychotherapy, registered massage therapy, acupuncture, and other therapy);

All other workers in the public-health sector.

Article content Health workers in the highest and very high priority groups may continue to book vaccination appointments through QHC’s website. Those who’ve already booked an appointment through Hastings Prince Edward Public Health do not need to change their bookings: the QHC clinic is intended to supplement the health unit’s work to ensure workers are vaccinated as soon as possible. Second doses will be provided within four months of the first. People who received their first doses through the health unit will be contacted when it’s time to book and should not try to book via QHC. People in other high-priority groups should visit the health unit’s vaccine webpage for details: hpepublichealth.ca/covid-19-vaccines/ Booking system to open While the provincial booking system for appointments for the 80-plus age group will open Monday, March 15, actual appointments will begin on a date yet to be announced. Booking information and clinic dates are to be announced Monday; health unit staff advise the public not to call their offices to ask for appointments or about eligibility or second doses. “We do not have the capacity to return general inquiries about appointments,” they wrote in a news release. People ages 60 and older can, however, register online to be notified when they are eligible for an appointment. The process is intended to keep health unit phone lines open for those most in need. Those now being encouraged to register for notification are people ages 60 to 79, Indigenous people, and people with health conditions which have been designated by the province.

Article content The second phase of the provincial vaccination plan is expected to begin locally in April, the health unit reported this week. It will include: Older adults between 60-79 years of age;

Individuals with specific health conditions and some primary caregivers;

People who live and work in congregate settings and some primary caregivers;

People who live in hotspots with high rates of death, hospitalizations and transmission; a

Certain workers who cannot work from home, including educators and daycare staff. Other vaccinations continue Second doses for all residents in long-term care homes and high-risk retirement homes were to be completed during the past week. Vaccination of residents in other retirement homes is also underway, though those who are 80 or older are encouraged to get their shots at a general vaccination clinic if they’re able. Eligible Indigenous adults are to be offered vaccine through the Mohawks of the bay of Quinte Community Wellbeing Centre. While waiting to be vaccinated, all residents are encouraged to maintain all the usual safety precautions, including wearing masks, distancing, washing hands frequently, staying home when sick, and getting tested and isolating if symptoms develop. Public health workers also ask citizens to ensure their other immunizations are up to date; check with your primary health care provider if needed. They also ask for patience as people are vaccinated in order of priority. Updates are to be posted on the health unit’s website at hpepublichealth.ca, on its social media accounts, and released to media and providers of health and community care.

