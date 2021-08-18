Vaccinations imposed to access Loyalist College: Vaughan
Article content
Loyalist College is imposing a mandatory requirement that all persons planning on spending time after Nov. 1 on campus this fall must be vaccinated.
Advertisement
Article content
Until then, those without vaccinations will be subjected to rapid testing and produce a negative result before being granted access to campus.
Vaccinations imposed to access Loyalist College: Vaughan Back to video
Casual visitors will not be allowed to visit the campus for the time being.
In an online message to students, faculty and support staff, Ann Marie Vaughan, Loyalist College president, said the rise of the Delta variant in COVID-19 cases across Ontario combined with stalled vaccination rates prompted the college to make vaccinations of students and staff a must.
“While local case counts remain relatively low, we are seeing an increase in COVID-19 variants. In addition, vaccination rates in the region have stagnated, especially among those in the 18 to 29-year age group,” Vaughan said.
“With the advice and support of local Public Health, Loyalist College will be implementing a vaccine policy requiring all individuals intending to be on campus to be fully vaccinated no later than November 1, 2021. By Sept. 7, 2021, all employees and students who wish to visit campus must have received one dose of a Health Canada approved COVID-19 vaccine and be fully vaccinated no later than Nov. 1, 2021.”
Prerequisites being used by the college to define the term fully vaccinated means “having received two Health Canada approved vaccine doses and having completed the 14-day waiting period following the second dose.”
To meet the Nov. 1 deadline, a second vaccine must be administered no later than Oct. 18, she said.
Advertisement
Article content
Vaughan said rapid testing will be available on campus from Sept. 7 to Nov. 1.
“After November 1, 2021, access to campus will require full vaccination unless a formal exemption has been granted,” Vaughan said. “Individual requests for exemption will be considered on the basis of medical grounds and/or creed/religion.”
Vaughan said visiting restrictions to non-essential persons will be in place.
“At this time, visitors will not be permitted at the College unless deemed essential and with pre-approval. Further, no external events, except for those already approved, will be permitted. On-site immunization clinics will be in place at the Belleville campus as of Aug. 30, 2021.”
“As we know, the pandemic is very fluid and changes swiftly. Given these constantly changing factors we may need to modify and adapt these requirements closer to Nov. 1 based on changing data and direction. Our overall objective is to return to a more normal delivery – in order to do that, we must insist on vaccinations for the health and safety of our students and employees. Further details to support this policy and its implementation will be available in the next week.”
Vaughan said that in advance of coming to campus, individuals must complete an online attestation form verifying their vaccination status by uploading supporting documents. This information will be accessible to a very small number of critical Loyalist College employees who require it for Public Health and safety reasons.
All individuals on campus will be required to wear masks, regardless of vaccination status.
Hand washing, sanitization and staying home when feeling ill will also be required.