Vaccine clinics safe despite exposure case: Oglaza
Hastings-Prince Edward’s mass-vaccination clinics remain safe, the region’s medical officer says, despite a recent case in which a person with COVID-19 visited the Loyalist College clinic.
Medical officer Dr. Piotr Oglaza released a statement Friday saying the incident, which occurred this week on an undisclosed date, shows precautions are working well.
The person visited the clinic while contagious, Oglaza wrote.
“Public health defines the period of communicability as 48 hours before an individual’s symptom onset, or 48 hours before a positive test result, if no symptoms were present,” Oglaza stated.
The health unit does not normally release many details of COVID-positive cases in order to protect privacy.
But the person had visited a clinic operated by the health unit and 500 people were present, Oglaza added, and so his statement was “in the interest of transparency.”
“In a small, close-knit community, we understand that information may spread quickly about the location of positive cases. We are recognizing and confirming that an individual who later tested positive for COVID-19 was at our clinic in order to mitigate any rumors, as well as to offer reassurance that current infection control measures are effective,” he wrote.
“All clinic visitors can be reassured that close contacts of the individual who tested positive for COVID-19 have already been notified. Any other individuals who visited the clinic have no greater risk of exposure to COVID-19 than they would experience while conducting essential activities in the community.
“As cases continue to increase, widespread vaccination continues to be critical to increase immunity in our region,” he added.
“After many months of distancing from others, we recognize that some individuals may be concerned about visiting a location experiencing a high volume of pedestrian traffic. Please be reassured that the screening, distancing, cleaning, sanitizing, PPE (personal protective equipment), and mandatory face covering protocols continue to be effective at minimizing risk to clinic visitors.”
Oglaza said the increase in local COVID-19 cases “is concerning” and brings an increased risk of people being infected by unknown sources.
As The Intelligencer reported earlier this week, Oglaza again noted Hastings-Prince Edward would now be in the red/control level of Ontario’s COVID-19 framework if the province were not already in a lockdown.
“Our region is experiencing an unprecedented amount of COVID-19 activity,” he wrote.
The region’s seven-day infection rate as of Friday was 84.3 cases per 100,000 people – nearly 2.7 times the previous peak weekly rate of 31.5 seen in November-December, he added.
“To reduce your risk and the risk to others, it is critical that everyone continue to follow public health guidance to keep our community as safe as possible.”
Those precautions include getting vaccinated if you’re eligible – “but remember that precautions must continue until two doses of vaccine are available to all people,” said Oglaza.
“If you have a sniffle, runny nose, headache, stomach ache, cough, sore throat, chills, fever, headache, or any of the other symptoms of COVID-19, just stay home,” he continued.
Anyone with symptoms should be tested for COVID-19 and then stay home until either a negative result or another diagnosis is received.
“Wear your face covering, keep your distance and wash your hands. Avoid any unnecessary contact with those outside of your household,” Oglaza wrote.
“Please be kind and patient. During these unprecedented times, it is easy to place blame on those around us. Please remember local health care workers, public health representatives, essential workers, educators, support staff, families, and students, are your neighbours, friends, and loved ones. Please help support those who are doing their best to keep our community safe by recognizing and respecting these efforts.”