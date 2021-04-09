Vaccine clinics safe despite exposure case: Oglaza

Article content

Hastings-Prince Edward’s mass-vaccination clinics remain safe, the region’s medical officer says, despite a recent case in which a person with COVID-19 visited the Loyalist College clinic.

Medical officer Dr. Piotr Oglaza released a statement Friday saying the incident, which occurred this week on an undisclosed date, shows precautions are working well.

The person visited the clinic while contagious, Oglaza wrote.

“Public health defines the period of communicability as 48 hours before an individual’s symptom onset, or 48 hours before a positive test result, if no symptoms were present,” Oglaza stated.

The health unit does not normally release many details of COVID-positive cases in order to protect privacy.

But the person had visited a clinic operated by the health unit and 500 people were present, Oglaza added, and so his statement was “in the interest of transparency.”

“In a small, close-knit community, we understand that information may spread quickly about the location of positive cases. We are recognizing and confirming that an individual who later tested positive for COVID-19 was at our clinic in order to mitigate any rumors, as well as to offer reassurance that current infection control measures are effective,” he wrote.