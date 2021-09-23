Vaccine proof needed to enter city buildings

The City of Belleville has instituted proof of identification and COVID-19 vaccination policies to ensure individuals entering municipal buildings are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, with some exceptions.

Effective Wednesday, individuals 12 years of age and older wishing to enter city buildings will be required to provide personal identification and proof of COVID-19 vaccination each time they seek entry to a City building.

The city is following new ‘vaccine passport’ rules laid down by the Ontario government put in place to reduce viral infection of residents from those who are not vaccinated, the province said earlier.

“Individuals who do not provide proof of identification and proof of being fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will be directed to access city services, where available, online or by phone. Ontarians can download their proof of vaccination from the provincial website ontariohealth.ca ,” the city said in a media advisory.

“You need your OHIP card to log in to the site. Once you download the certificate showing you’ve had two doses of vaccine, you can either print a hard copy or store the PDF on your phone.”

The Ontario government, meanwhile, has exempted libraries from the vaccine passport system for traditional library services.

Further information will be available at bellevillelibrary.ca

Exemptions from these requirements may apply in limited circumstances which are outlined in the policy, the city said.