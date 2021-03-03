Updated: Variants of COVID-19 found in Hastings-Prince Edward

Article content

Two people in Hastings-Prince Edward have tested positive for infection with COVID-19 variants.

Members of the Hastings and Prince Edward Counties Board of Health heard the news during Wednesday’s online meeting.

“There have been two cases in HPE that have screened positive for a variant of concern,” said Dr. Ethan Toumishey, a medical resident with the health unit.

“These cases are not directly linked.”

Toumishey said the earlier of the two cases involved a Belleville resident who had travelled outside the region.

He identified the second case as one linked outbreak as one in the Severn Court residence of Peterborough’s Sir Sandford Fleming College. The person’s hometown was not available Wednesday morning.

The outbreak had, as of Wednesday morning, resulted to 34 student cases, according to that region’s health unit.

He said both cases “are contained.” There was no known spread beyond the initial Belleville patient, he said, and contacts of the other patient had been identified and contacted. Toumishey said it was “too early to say” whether more cases could result from that one because it was a more recent infection.