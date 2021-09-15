Belleville city officials have extended an Aug 30 deadline to allow a West Hill resident fighting to keep his vending-machine home business open to prepare the necessary rezoning and building applications.

Juan Hernandez has been given until Sept. 27 to file paperwork to the city planning department in order to avoid a city order to raze his makeshift outdoor food side business at 57 Octavia Street erected four years ago without a building permit and rezoning clearance by the municipality.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Vending machines owner given extended deadline by city Back to video

Hernandez has received support Quinte residents who donated to his GoFundMe.com campaign given his vending machines have become a godsend for less fortunate neighbours who don’t own vehicles and depend on the machines daily for food.

Mayor Mitch Panciuk told The Intelligencer Wednesday the city is doing its best to comply with mandatory city zoning bylaws that prohibit commercial operations in residential areas but said city staff are also working closely with Hernandez to receive the application for consideration for a possible later decision by city council.

Panciuk acknowledged there are some home businesses operating across the city and said the municipality is listening to Hernandez to find a solution.

“Our goal is to have a fair process where you know people with support of their communities can rezone their properties and whenever anybody on any issue comes to me and says they want to make changes to their zoning, I always say to them, ‘have you spoken to your neighbours?”

“In this case, he bought the home knowing it was zoned residential and then for a lot of good reasons, he wants to make a change to it. In order for that to happen, he has to have consent of neighbours because they bought their homes knowing it was a residential area.”