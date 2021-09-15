Vending machines owner given extended deadline by city
Article content
Belleville city officials have extended an Aug 30 deadline to allow a West Hill resident fighting to keep his vending-machine home business open to prepare the necessary rezoning and building applications.
Advertisement
Article content
Juan Hernandez has been given until Sept. 27 to file paperwork to the city planning department in order to avoid a city order to raze his makeshift outdoor food side business at 57 Octavia Street erected four years ago without a building permit and rezoning clearance by the municipality.
Vending machines owner given extended deadline by city Back to video
Hernandez has received support Quinte residents who donated to his GoFundMe.com campaign given his vending machines have become a godsend for less fortunate neighbours who don’t own vehicles and depend on the machines daily for food.
Mayor Mitch Panciuk told The Intelligencer Wednesday the city is doing its best to comply with mandatory city zoning bylaws that prohibit commercial operations in residential areas but said city staff are also working closely with Hernandez to receive the application for consideration for a possible later decision by city council.
Panciuk acknowledged there are some home businesses operating across the city and said the municipality is listening to Hernandez to find a solution.
“Our goal is to have a fair process where you know people with support of their communities can rezone their properties and whenever anybody on any issue comes to me and says they want to make changes to their zoning, I always say to them, ‘have you spoken to your neighbours?”
“In this case, he bought the home knowing it was zoned residential and then for a lot of good reasons, he wants to make a change to it. In order for that to happen, he has to have consent of neighbours because they bought their homes knowing it was a residential area.”
Advertisement
Article content
“So, cities get stuck in the middle on this because we’re obligated to have a fair process where everybody can give their input and we have to ultimately make a decision,” Panciuk said. “In this case, Mr. Hernandez has not followed the process, there were complaints, the city is enforcing the rules it has to.”
That being said, Panciuk said: “I’m happy, we’re trying to understand that sometimes this is complicated and people like Mr. Hernandez need a little bit of understanding and we’re showing that, and that’s good.”
Once the applications are received, Panciuk said they will be forwarded to the city Planning Advisory Committee and if recommended to move forward, will be presented to city council for consideration.
Speaking to The Intelligencer, Hernandez said he appreciated the deadline extension to file his building permit and rezoning applications and said RFA Planning Consultant Inc. is assisting him to ensure all documents are submitted by the deadline later this month.
Hernandez, who moved to Belleville from his native country of El Salvador as a young boy, said he is thankful for the outpouring of support in person and online for his situation and is hoping his applications will meet with the good will of city council.
He said he likely won’t seek a commercial zoning designation but rather a residential zoning status with special provisions to accommodate his Juan’s Vending Variety Inn machines.
“I’m still not sure whether it will go through,” Hernandez said.
Advertisement
Article content
In a July 15 email sent from the City of Belleville to Hernandez, Thomas Deming, principal planner with Engineering and Development Services Department, said “although city staff may be unable to support this proposal, the final decision will be city council’s.”
Deming said that as part of the rezoning application, Hernandez must provide supporting documentation including a “planning justification report; a draft zoning bylaw amendment [and] a parking plan showing designated parking spaces for the residential use(s) and proposed commercial use.”
“Additionally, if zoning is approved by city council, a building permit will be required for the structure,” Deming wrote.