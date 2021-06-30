Motivated by China’s treatment of his fellow Tibetans – and his own father – Sangyal Kyab is on mission of peace

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

For the second year, the 29-year-old Tibet native and Toronto resident is on his Peace Walk. He’s walking from Toronto to Ottawa and back – covering more than 800 km – to raise awareness of his cause and seek the support of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and other Canadian politicians.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Walking for peace - and freedom - in Tibet Back to video

“There have been a lot of accounts of disappearances,” Kyab said via interpretation by Tenzing Rongstsang of Belleville. They said those who oppose China’s rule over Tibet often vanish or are, contrary to Chinese claims, sent to labour camps.

While still a teenager, Kyab left Tibet in 2004, heading first to Nepal, then India and, in 2014, Canada.

“I campaign for an end to China’s occupation of Tibet and for international recognition of Tibetans’ right to freedom,” his writes in a brochure distributed during the walk.

Kyab said he wants China to allow Tibet’s spiritual leader, His Holiness the Dalai Lama, to return home.

The Dalai Lama, Tenzin Gyatso, fled Tibet in 1959 and now resides in India. He resigned in 2011 as Tibet’s political leader, a move intended to defuse some of the tension with China.

“The Chinese government still thinks he’s a separatist,” Belleville’s Yungdung Gyawatsang said, adding Tibetans have their own prime minister and cabinet.

Tibetans also accuse China of kidnapping the Panchen Lama – the boy chosen to succeed the present Dalai Lama – at age six in 1995. Gedhun Choekyi Nyima is Tibet’s second-highest-ranking spiritual leader and his whereabouts are unknown to his fellow Tibetans.