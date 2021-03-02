





Warming centre donation issue clarified

Article content Organizers of Belleville’s warming centre and staff of the Grace Inn shelter are clarifying the best way for the public to help support the city’s warming centre. While the public desire to help is heartening, those overseeing the centre and donations to it say not all donations can be accepted. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Warming centre donation issue clarified Back to video Bags and boxes of clothing and other items are sometimes found piled up outside the west doors of the former police station. “We’re just not set up for it,” said Deputy Fire Chief Paul Patry, though he added organizers appreciate the public’s interest in helping. It’s the same situation at Grace Inn, shelter operations manager Christine Wollerman said. “We have limited storage,” she said, and dealing with donations also involves the time-consuming job of sorting and, at times, disposing of goods which cannot be used. But Wollerman said shelter personnel have agreements with two thrift stores and, as supplies allow, provide warm clothing and more to people visiting the warming centre.

Article content She said people who want to help clients of either the centre or Grace Inn should take their donations either to the Mission Thrift Store at 315 Pinnacle St. or the Belleville Thrift Store at 393 Sidney St. The items needed most often are winter coats, boots, hats, and mittens or gloves, said Wollerman. She also said the need is year-round. “Homelessness is not just during the winter,” she said. Local resident Ruth Estwick said she and others faced confusion during a recent attempt to help people in need. Inspired by a friend’s charity work, Estwick posted on social media about her desire to collect donations for people who are homeless. She also connected with Wayne Hunter of the 20K Sock Day campaign; that campaign contributed socks from this year’s drive. Estwick amassed 60 kits containing hats, mittens, scarves, socks, snacks, hand sanitizer and other other toiletries. The plastic bags contain a message reading, “You are loved.” Twenty-five went to Belleville’s John Howard Society office, with others donated to the warming centre. “The whole community’s coming together,” Estwick said. But she said she and other contributors weren’t sure how they could help. “They want to help and they don’t know where to take their donations,” she said. City councillor Garnet Thompson agreed the city doesn’t have a system for accepting large donations but added the kits were small and full of practical items and not a storage problem.

Article content “It’s important that we get these out to the community,” he said. Deputy Chief Patry said the centre averages about 22 people per night. “It’s not the same dozen or two dozen people coming every night,” he said. Fire Chief Mark MacDonald, who has overseen the centre as the city’s director of fire and emergency services, and Patry were careful in noting the interest in donating is appreciated. Yet the centre was first created as a way to help ease the impact of homelessness until Grace Inn opened; it was never intended to provide meals and other services. It’s remained a controversial issue, with grassroots interests clashing with various regulations and political decisions. MacDonald said it’s clear there is still a need for the centre, but it has its limits. “We’re learning a lot from running a warming centre – the things that work well, the things that don’t work well,” said He said having more involvement from other agencies, including the county and Grace Inn, has been “a really big plus this year.” He said Grace Inn officials offered to take charge of the donations issue. Not only was there no city capacity for sorting donations and disposing of waste, he said, but the coronavirus pandemic adds another requirement for disinfection. Efforts are, however, being made to help visitors to the warming centre get more support. Staff of Hastings County’s community and human services department are regulars there. “Often you don’t make connections on the first night,” said the department’s assistant manager, Jamie Lynne Osmond. She explained some people do, however, come to the county’s Pinnacle Street headquarters to meet with workers. “If we’re going to have a warming room, we need to be able to give these people some support,” said Coun. Thompson. He said county workers’ efforts are “invaluable.” Chief MacDonald said there may be “a lot more to be done” to address homelessness and talks are underway. “There are discussions with city management about what the warming centre will look like moving forward,” said MacDonald, who this month will leave the city to become fire chief of Cramahe Township. He said the former police station works “quite well” but “requires an extensive amount of repairs” for long-term use.

