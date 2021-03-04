Warming centre open tonight

Article content

Belleville’s warming centre will be open tonight.

City officials also encourage residents to check on those who live alone.

The centre is activated when the temperature is expected to reach minus 10 C.

Environment Canada’s Friday forecast for the city called for an overnight low temperature of minus 14 Saturday night.

The centre in the former police station at 93 Dundas St. E. will be open from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. Enter through the west entrance off of South John Street. Beds and meals are not provided.

“Cold temperatures can lead to health complications such as wind burn, frostbite and hypothermia,” Hastings Prince Edward Public Health warned earlier this winter in a news release.

“Cold weather can negatively affect health at even mild temperatures. The risk of health impacts goes up as temperatures get colder.

“While cold weather is a risk for everyone, not everyone is equally at risk.”

The release added those at higher risk of harm include those who are homeless or in homes which are insulated poorly or have no heat or electricity; people working or exercising outside; people with certain medical conditions or using certain medications; babies and seniors.

Check with your primary health provider to see if your condition or medication may put you at greater risk.

Hastings County’s after-hours homelessness line for emergency shelter takes calls daily, but only between the hours of 4:30 p.m. and 8:30 a.m. The number is 1-877-528-9514. It’s operated by the Enrichment Centre for Mental Health.

In a mental health crisis, call 1-888-757-7766.

In any emergency, call 911.