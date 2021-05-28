





Article content NAPANEE – An apparent increase in canine distemper among raccoons has the founder of a local wildlife centre warning residents to keep watch for sick animals. Sandy Pines Wildlife Centre founder Sue Meech said there are distemper outbreaks every year, but lately two to three raccoons with the illness are being dropped off at the centre per day. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Wildlife centre warning of canine distemper outbreak Back to video “It’s an ongoing problem, but this year has been particularly bad, particularly in the Kingston, Picton and Belleville areas,” she said. Sandy Pines treats sick and injured wildlife from much of southern Ontario, especially the area between Cobourg, Brockville and Highway 7. The illness is caused by an infection of canine morbillivirus. It can be spread to domestic animals and various forms of wildlife. There is no cure and distemper kills about half of those infected, the Canadian Wildlife Health Cooperative reports. It is not generally a threat to humans.

Article content “If you see a sick raccoon, it’s not rabies; there is none in this area, to our knowledge,” Meech said. But distemper and rabies may result in some similar symptoms. “It’s very easily transmitted from one raccoon to the other, especially in the spring, when the males are on the move and females are out with their babies.” She said people should “absolutely” call Sandy Pines if they discover an animal with distemper, unless it can be killed humanely. Staff will euthanize those brought to them. “The animals are suffering a lot. If you see a sick animal, you need to get some help for it. Contain it, if possible,” Meech said. “We’ll send someone to pick it up. “We don’t treat distemper. “You could give antivirals, but it’s a long treatment. It’s an expensive treatment. And I do think this is probably nature’s way of thinning the herd, because there’s a lot of raccoons out there right now.” Meech said a raccoon with distemper may appear confused. Some move slowly and are less afraid of humans, sometimes even sheltering near homes. Ontario’s Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry states symptoms may include respiratory infections, runny nose, watery eyes, diarrhea, vomiting, walking in circles, disorientation, paralysis “and other strange behaviour.” “They lay out in the sun during the day, and they often have injuries because they don’t get out of the way of people and trucks,” Meech said. “Sometimes they’re just very friendly.

Article content “I actually had police officer drive in here once with a raccoon sitting up on the back seat of his car, and he thought he’d found somebody’s pet, because it walked up to him and practically climbed into the cruiser – but it was distemper,” said Meech. “Distemper is common and widespread in the environment, making it impractical to vaccinate wildlife for distemper,” the ministry’s Facebook page states. “The disease is more likely to occur when wildlife populations are large or concentrated. “Pet owners should make sure that their animals receive annual vaccinations against both distemper and rabies,” the ministry advises. “In North America the virus causes disease in domestic and wild dog species, coyotes, foxes, wolves, ferrets, skunks, raccoons, species of large wild cats, and pinnipeds,” the Wildlife Health Cooperative’s website explains. Pinnipeds are fin-footed mammals, including seals. “Domestic cats can also contract the virus, however, infection appears to be mostly asymptomatic,” the site adds. “Distemper also tends to occur in outbreaks or epidemics causing short-term population declines,” it continues, but the virus does not seem to affect populations on a long-term basis. If you find injured or sick wildlife of any kind, call Sandy Pines before visiting the centre: 613-354-0264. The facility is at 8749 Highway 2, Napanee, just west of downtown. Visit sandypineswildlife.org for more on wildlife issues.

