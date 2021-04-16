With anti-lockdown rally underway, Oglaza advises against close contact
Article content
The local medical officer of health continues to call for public adherence to pandemic precautions.
Dr. Piotr Oglaza issued a statement Friday afternoon as an anti-lockdown rally and march unfolded in Belleville. The group was to march from West Zwick’s Centennial Park to city hall at about 2:30 p.m.
With anti-lockdown rally underway, Oglaza advises against close contact Back to video
“We recognize that our community is tired of public health restrictions, however limiting close contact between individuals is the best way to stop the spread of COVID-19 until vaccines are available to all,” Oglaza wrote.
“Our public health inspectors continue to remain available to local businesses to provide guidance that can support safe operations under current restrictions.
“Our case investigations continue to show that many residents are having close contact with too many people. Close contacts of individuals who test positive are at risk of developing the virus. “Reducing close contact with others will help reduce the number of local cases and will help us return to normal as quickly as possible,” he stated.
Advertisement
Article content
“As we continue to see high case rates and increasing hospitalizations in our community, we urge residents to respect provincial restrictions and make every effort to stay home except for essential reasons. Essential reasons include work, school or daycare, medical appointments, and critical errands such as picking up groceries or prescriptions.”
Premier Doug Ford is expected today to announce a tighter, longer lockdown, the result of hospitals – and their intensive care units – filling as a result of COVID-19. Ford and other provincial officials are to speak starting at 3:30 p.m.
The Intelligencer will have coverage of the press conference and the earlier provincial science briefing.