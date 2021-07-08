Work begins on Orchard and Prince Drive reconstruction

Heavy machinery is moving into the Orchard Drive and Prince Drive neighbourhood to begin a major municipal services replacement project over the summer.

Mayor Mitch Panciuk, Coun. Bill Sandison, Coun. Garnet Thompson and the project team joined Cobourg Development Services for the official groundbreaking of the Orchard and Prince Drive reconstruction project Thursday morning.

“Work on Orchard Drive (from North Park Gardens to Prince of Wales Drive) will include the replacement of the existing water main and water services, the replacement of the existing sanitary sewer main and sanitary sewer services, the installation of a new storm sewer main, as well as complete reconstruction of the road with new concrete curbs and gutters, new concrete sidewalks and new asphalt road surface,” the city said in a press release.

“Work on Pringle Drive (from North Park Street to Orchard Drive) will include the replacement of the existing water main and water services, the replacement of the existing sanitary sewer main and sanitary sewer services, as well as complete reconstruction of the road with new concrete curbs and gutters, new concrete sidewalks and new asphalt road surface.”

Construction is anticipated to be completed in December.

Learn more about the Orchard and Pringle Drive reconstruction project: https://bit.ly/3gOkcT5​

