World rowers set sights on Bay of Quinte in 2022

World Rowing and Ontario Adventure Rowing have confirmed the world’s top rowers will be coming to the beautiful waters of Quinte.

“Our members are so excited to welcome rowers from around the world for this tour,” said Peter Jepson of Ontario Adventure Rowing.

“We expect that this tour will elevate the international profile of our region for sport tourism, and will showcase the Bay of Quinte and the 1000 Islands as a great place for recreation, for young and old alike.”

In September 2022, the Bay of Quinte will play host to the Bays and Islands World Rowing Tour which will see more than 50 long-distance adventure rowers from around the world.

Teams of rowers will travel from Brighton through the Bay of Quinte to Mallorytown over the course of a week, experiencing the beauty of the Bay of Quinte and The Thousand Islands, said organizers.

The 2022 World Rowing Tour Bays and Islands will be held Sept. 10-17, 2022.