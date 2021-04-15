





Article content Hastings-Prince Edward’s medical officer of health is urging the area’s youngest residents to avoid close contact, saying they can help bring the pandemic to an earlier ending. Most of this spring’s new cases of COVID-19 in the two counties are among people under 30, data from Hastings Prince Edward Public Health show. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Young people "not invincible" to COVID, stats show Back to video “This group is not invincible,” Dr. Piotr Oglaza said Thursday. “They might feel they are invincible, but they are at risk. And they are also at risk of spreading it to others. “It’s critical that individuals realize that their actions have an impact on the community as a whole,” Oglaza said. “Minimizing that contact with others outside the household – that direct physical contact in social settings – is something that could have a tremendous impact on how this pathogen, the pandemic, propagates in our region.” Young cases Forty-one per cent of all local cases to date were younger than 40.

Article content Of the 148 cases active Thursday in the region, 48 were younger than age 30, and 23 of those were no older than 18. The smallest group, with 10 patients, was people in their 60s. Those ages 70 and older accounted for 13 cases. Half of the 20 new cases announced Thursday by the health unit were younger than 40; seven of those 10 were younger than 30. Eight of Wednesday’s 13 new cases were between ages 19 and 29. The number of deaths of seniors during the pandemic may have given some the impression the novel coronavirus was a danger only to the oldest people. Doctors say older adults face the greatest risk of serious illness and death due to the virus – but younger people are also at risk. Health unit statistics show the 19-to-29 age group represented about 34 per cent of the 291 cases recorded locally in 2020 – by far the most cases by age group. Between the start of the pandemic and Thursday, that age group accounted for 28 per cent of all cases. Hospitalization increasing As first reported Apr. 8 by The Intelligencer, last week saw the first local hospital admission of someone age 18 or younger with COVID-19. Quinte Health Care president and chief executive officer Stacey Daub said area hospitals have also seen COVID-positive pediatric outpatients in emergency departments. There were 13 people with COVID-19 in Quinte Health Care hospitals as of Thursday; it was a local record and in contrast to the total of 19 virus-related admissions in the pandemic’s first year.

Article content Five of those in hospital Thursday were in intensive care. One was on a ventilator. Quinte Health Care communications director Catherine Walker said one of the admitted patients was a person in their 20s; a second was in their 30s. Oglaza said people may have “some misconception about the risk of COVID. “It is a serious pathogen. It is something that puts people in the hospital, puts people in ICU – and not just the older adults. “It is also impacting the younger age groups. We’ve seen that in data from across the province.” Experts say older people are now being infected less frequently than in the past due to vaccination. Most young people remain ineligible for vaccination in Ontario because the province’s plan focuses on those ages 55 and older, with some exceptions. As always he advised everyone to avoid close contact and to stay home if sick. “If you have a sniffle, runny nose, headache, stomach ache, cough, sore throat, chills, fever, headache, or any of the other symptoms of COVID-19, just stay home,” a health unit release stated. If you have symptoms, it added, “avoid going out even for essential purposes until you can book a COVID-19 test and you receive a negative result. “There is no such thing as ‘just a cold’ during the pandemic.” More information on COVID-19 is available at hpepublichealth.ca.

