YourTV showcases Quinte Ballet School performances
Classical ballet to modern and Flamenco performances by dancers at the Quinte Ballet School of Canada in Belleville will be featured on YourTV this summer.
The performances will be aired ahead of the 50th anniversary of the ballet school later this year.
“The past two years have presented all of us at the Quinte Ballet School of Canada with incredible new challenges with limited opportunities for our dancers to perform together in person and with theatres and studios closed due to public health restrictions” said QBSC artistic director Catherine Taylor in a press release.
The school said it is grateful to YourTV for sharing these year-end performances from 2019 on YourTV’s summer programming from June 21 to July 18 at various dates and times.
Highlights of the one-hour, 2019 Dance of Spring Showcase with 26 students from Quinte Ballet School’s professional training program features classical ballet from The Sleeping Beauty, Bournonville ballets and original works in Modern, Jazz, Hip Hop and Flamenco.
The performance of over 100 QBSC Recreation students aged 4 to 18 in Assemblé 2019 will be featured on YourTV from July 5 to July 18 for 13 performances. Special thanks to the City of Belleville’s Community Arts & Culture Fund for supporting all of QBSC 2021 performances and these videos showcased on YourTV this summer.
Established in 1972 Quinte Ballet’s faculty and staff are dedicated to creating an inspiring and supportive environment that nurtures talented young people towards a career in the dance industry through their professional training program, along with providing a variety of recreation classes on evenings and weekends for people of all ages who love to learn and to dance.
QBSC’s facility at 196 Palmer Road in Belleville hosts six dance studios and a visual arts studio used by the community.
QBSC invites you to join them starting this fall to celebrate their 50th anniversary.
For a detailed look at the broadcast times for the QBSC performances, visit www.yourtv.tv/belleville/schedule .